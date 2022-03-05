Final defendant in Waterside homicide sentenced to 8 1/2 years

Mar. 5—After being found guilty in November of involuntary manslaughter and other related charges, a Frederick man has been sentenced to spend eight and a half years behind bars for his role in the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old Frederick man.

Jordan B. Hooks, 29, is the third and final defendant to be sentenced in connection with the murder of Jaemari "Mari" A. Anderson, 19, who died on Sept. 6, 2020, after being shot in the head on a walking path in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived.

In January, co-defendant Daniel Alonzo Flythe, who prosecutors said was the man who shot Anderson, entered an Alford plea in the case, which means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict, and he was sentenced to spend life behind bars, with all but 40 years of his sentence being suspended.

Last month, Brian Braheem Henry pleaded guilty to accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

In an emotional sentencing hearing, Anderson's mother, Lucille Anderson, had stern words for Hooks, whom she said she had previously seen as family due to his son's close relationship with him.

"You didn't just tear up one family; you tore up your family," she said. "I don't consider you family anymore. Jordan, we loved you to the fullest. We trusted you to the fullest. How could you leave him out there to die?"

Hooks appeared in court on Friday afternoon before Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher, joined by his attorneys Kevin Watkins and Daniel Mahone, who defended him throughout his 16-day trial late last year.

During the nearly three-hour-long sentencing hearing Friday, Assistant State's Attorney Jason Shoemaker, joined by Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert, argued for a lengthy sentence for Hooks, who Shoemaker suggested had shown no remorse throughout the case.

Prosecutors say Flythe shot Anderson right between the eyes, and the group fled. Two strangers found Anderson and called police.

Story continues

After Hooks' lengthy trial, jurors returned a verdict of guilty on one county each of involuntary manslaughter, accessory after-the-fact to first-degree murder, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, but Hooks was acquitted on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, having a handgun on his person, using a firearm in a felony and conspiring to use a firearm in a felony.

Shoemaker has said Hooks has avoided taking responsibility, later saying, when asked in the pre-sentence investigation regarding mitigating factors stemming from traumatic events, Hooks listed being falsely charged as such an event.

Shoemaker said this has been consistent with Hooks' behavior throughout the case, saying he has gone into "silence and deflection mode" when faced with questioning.

Shoemaker asked Martz-Fisher for a sentence exceeding state sentencing guidelines, asking for an aggregate sentence of 30 years, suspending all but 20, for a total of 10 years behind bars.

Watkins said this proposed sentence from the state would be egregious, calling it the state's attempt at backing into a sentence more in line with the charges for which Hooks was acquitted.

Hooks, who did not testify on his own behalf during the trial, spoke with obvious emotion in his voice. While he stopped short of claiming responsibility in the case, he apologized to the Anderson family for not doing more to prevent the situation from escalating.

"I want to apologize for the current situation," he said. "I wish I was in a better state of mind, to realize where it was heading."

Hooks said Anderson was "like a little brother to me," and said he wishes he had handled the situation better, before being overcome with emotion.

Watkins asked Martz-Fisher for a sentence below the standard range of seven to 10 years.

Ultimately, Martz-Fisher offered up a sentence that did not quite meet the requests of either party. In aggregate, Martz-Fisher sentenced Hooks to spend a total of 30 years behind bars, but suspended all but eight and a half years.

Hooks was also given 540 days credit for time served.

Martz-Fisher called the situation a nearly unspeakable tragedy, saying Anderson's personality and how much he was loved by family and friends came through during testimony.

After the hearing, Hooks was remanded to begin his sentence.

For more on this story, see the online version at www.fredericknewspost.com.

Follow Patrick Kernan on Twitter: @PatKernan