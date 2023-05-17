Final defendant in XXXTentacion murder learns his fate

Robert Allen, the last remaining defendant in the murder of XXXTentacion, was sentenced Wednesday to a seven-year prison term, most of which he has already served awaiting trial.

Allen, 27, is one of four men accused of ambushing the rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, and gunning him down in a robbery outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach in June 2018. Allen pleaded guilty last August to second-degree murder with a firearm and armed robbery.

Earlier this year, he testified against co-defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams, telling jurors how they all agreed to commit robberies in a rented car and split the proceeds. Defense lawyers tried to paint Allen as a willing participant in the murder and robbery, framing three others who had nothing to do with it.

The jury believed Allen. The other three defendants were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

“To say I’m sorry does not begin to express my remorse,” said Allen, looking directly at the family of the victim.

Prosecutors and detectives said Allen helped solidify the case against the other three men and provided crucial information helping them solve an unrelated case, factors Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan considered when imposing the sentence. Allen’s guilty plea came without a deal, meaning Usan still could have sentenced him to life in prison.

That would have gone against the victim’s family’s wishes.

“If the court were to give Mr. Allen a second chance, the family would be OK with it,” said prosecutor Pascale Achille, as several members of Onfroy’s family nodded behind her.

Onfroy, a Broward resident, was a rising rap star in 2018 when he decided to withdraw $50,000 in cash and purchase a motorcycle from Riva Motorsports on June 18, 2018. After spending some time in the showroom, he decided against making the purchase and was on his way out of the parking lot when he was confronted by the defendants. He was shot and died at the scene.

Defense lawyer Jim Lewis said Allen will likely serve another year or two in custody because he has already been behind bars for five years awaiting trial.

“This is the best outcome at this stage,” Lewis said. “Mr. Allen not only showed remorse but he did something about it. The court saw someone who deserved a second chance.”

After his prison term ends, Allen will serve 20 years of probation.

Rafael Olmeda can be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda.