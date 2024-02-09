Final defendants in Ulta Beauty incident sentenced to prison

The last two women charged in a retail theft incident at Ulta Beauty have been sentenced to prison.

HOWELL — The last two women charged in a retail theft incident at Ulta Beauty have been sentenced to prison.

Kari Williams, 28, and Laronda Chase, 26, were each sentenced to 6-20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections on Thursday, Feb. 8, in Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court before Chief Judge Michael Hatty.

Williams and Chase each received credit for four days served in jail. They must also pay roughly $9,200 in restitution.

They were each charged with one count of conducting criminal enterprises, two counts of first-degree retail fraud, two counts of organized retail crime and one count of concealing stolen property less than $20,000.

The incident took place Jan. 12, 2023, at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township. The municipality’s police department said five suspects entered the store and filled a bag with merchandise. One suspect fled on foot, while the others got in two separate vehicles and began to drive away.

According to Michigan State Police, while a trooper was attempting to arrest the woman who fled on foot, the second vehicle drove directly at him. He fired his weapon, and the car was struck. There were no injuries. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot after colliding with the back of Men’s Wearhouse.

Williams and Chase were the last of the five to be charged and sentenced. Tirezah Scott was sentenced to 17-40 years in prison in December. Shanel Webster was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison on Jan. 4. Joya Williams was sentenced to 12-40 years in prison on Feb. 1.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Kollette Bordeaux said the defendants were involved in similar incidents at three Ingham County stores that day, though they haven't been charged.

Patrick Nyenhuis, defense attorney for Kari Williams, said she was “on her own” when the incident occurred and was remorseful for actions. Nyenhuis hoped she could enter a program or boot camp. Williams apologized to the court, Ulta Beauty and the police officers involved.

Hatty said the group wreaked havoc on shoppers and staff. He sentenced Williams to the bottom of the guidelines, adding he thinks she can change her behavior.

“I do believe you have potential for reformation,” Hatty said.

Bordeaux said Chase conspired with her mother — Tirezah Scott — and the three other co-defendants to conduct the criminal enterprise. She said Livingston County needs to be protected from this type of behavior.

Steven Dodge, defense attorney for Chase, asked Hatty to consider her lack of a felony record and that she was remorseful. Chase apologized to those involved, saying she “will forever be mindful of the mistakes” she made.

Hatty said he must protect society and cannot allow this activity to go unpunished.

“I’m hoping you can reform your life and move forward,” Hatty told Chase.

