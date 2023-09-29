Final East High shooting suspect wants to withdraw guilty plea, go to trial

The 10th and final teen to plead guilty in last year's fatal shooting outside Des Moines' East High School says he was misled by his attorneys and wants to instead go to trial.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the March 7, 2022, drive-by shooting. Gunfire from a three-car convoy killed Jose David Lopez, 15, and critically injured Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres outside the school building.

Police charged 10 suspects, all juveniles, and all entered guilty pleas. Seven have been sentenced to terms ranging from probation to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Two more, who were 14 and 15 at the time of the killing, are currently under what is known as youthful offender status and will be formally sentenced once they turn 18.

Lopez was the last defendant to take a deal, pleading Aug. 3 to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury. He was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7, and would have faced up to 70 years in prison.

Why does Lopez want out of plea deal?

On Sept. 20, one of Lopez's attorneys filed a motion to withdraw from his case, saying Lopez had told him he intended to retain another attorney. Two days later, Lopez filed his own handwritten letter to the court, claiming he'd received ineffective counsel and asking to withdraw his plea.

According to Lopez, his attorneys had told him he faced a sentence of life imprisonment without parole if he went to trial. The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled life without parole is inhumane for juvenile offenders, and Lopez wrote that, had he known that, he would not have agreed to the plea deal.

Lopez wrote that he "was threaten(ed) to accept the plea... without being able to consult with my Mother and family."

Attorneys ask to withdraw, wish client well

At a hearing Thursday afternoon, Judge Lawrence McLellan granted Lopez's current attorneys permission to withdraw from the case, but didn't decide whether Lopez can withdraw his plea and go to trial.

Speaking in court, defense attorney Jamie Deremiah said Lopez told him another attorney had told him he'd gotten "a raw deal" and encouraged him to try to withdraw his plea. Deremiah said that while he and co-counsel Nicholas Bailey "vehemently disagree" with any claim they provided substandard representation, they did not believe they could ethically continue representing Lopez in light of the accusations he had made.

"We wish nothing but the best for Mr. Lopez. We don’t want him to go to prison," he said.

He said Lopez hasn't identified the other attorney he spoke to, and Lopez told the judge he did not have another lawyer lined up, asking instead to have new counsel appointed for him.

Next steps depend on new attorneys

The path forward for Lopez's case is murky. Currently, he remains scheduled for sentencing in November.

Deremiah said that before Lopez asked to replace him and Bailey, theyhad been preparing for a Lyle hearing, a proceeding to determine whether a mandatory minimum sentence can constitutionally be imposed on a particular juvenile offender.

Although Lopez asked for a hearing to let him withdraw his plea on the basis of ineffective assistance of counsel, a motion to do so will have to come from his new attorneys, if they believe there is a sound basis to file it. Until that happens, McLellan said, he will leave the case schedule as it is.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines school shooting suspect asks to withdraw plea, go to trial