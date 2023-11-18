Final escaped Bibb County jail inmate captured in Stockbridge, sheriff’s office says

The last of four inmates who escaped in October from the Bibb County jail in downtown Macon has been captured by U.S. Marshals and other authorities Saturday afternoon in Clayton County.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force along with sheriff’s deputies from Bibb, Clayton and Henry counties arrested Joey Fournier, 52, just before noon near Stockbridge, according to a Bibb sheriff’s office news release.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured,” Bibb County sheriff David Davis said in the news release. “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”

Deputies will transport Fournier back to the Bibb County jail later Saturday, the release read.

Fournier was in jail on murder charges when he and three other men escaped from the jail at about 3 a.m., Oct. 16. The men pried open a window and escaped through a hole cut in a fence.

U.S. Marshals and sheriff’s deputies already caught the other three escapees over the course of October. Bibb County deputies also arrested several locals for allegedly helping the three men escape, including the suspected owner of a blue Dodge Challenger that helped carry out the jailbreak.

It was unclear in the news release how investigators located Fournier or any of the other inmates.

More information on Fournier’s capture will be available later, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add details to this story as they become available.