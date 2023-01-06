'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral

VATICAN CITY – The Catholic Church conducted a unique ceremony Thursday that blended centuries-old funeral rites with newly created adaptations as it bid farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at age 95.

“We now offer our final goodbye to Pope Emeritus Benedict and we commend him to God, our merciful and loving father,” declared Pope Francis, Benedict’s successor, who oversaw the hour-long event.

“God’s faithful people, gathered here now, accompany and entrust to him the life of the one who was their pastor.”

Afterward, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re passed around the former pope’s coffin with incense, a traditional and symbolic funeral rite.

Faithful attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement.

Unprecedented funeral for the 'pope emeritus'

The funeral was marked by novel changes, largely because he resigned unexpectedly in 2013, the first pope to do so in six centuries.

An institution built on precedent, the Vatican has no blueprint for the funeral of a pope emeritus. Even Pope Gregory XII, who in 1415 was the last pope to step down, offered no help, because after leaving the papacy he reverted to being a cardinal.

Pope Francis attends the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square on January 5, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Former Pope Benedict XVI, who served as head of the Catholic Church from 19 April 2005 until his resignation on 28 February 2013, died on 31 December 2022 aged 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City. Over 135,000 people paid their tributes on the first two days of the late pontiff's lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica.

On Thursday, every public reference to Benedict was as “pope emeritus” (rather than “pope” as in previous papal funerals), and some prayers were broadened to reflect that Benedict was not the sitting pope when he died. The most obvious change was that Francis became the first sitting pope to preside over the funeral of his predecessor.

In this image released on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, by the Vatican Media news service, the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is carried prior to the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. He was 95.

How Benedict's death may affect the church

According to key Vatican watchers, Benedict’s death removed his long shadow of influence both for the church’s progressive wing, led by Francis, as well as for the more canonic and conservative wing Benedict represented.

“Benedict’s death makes way for new conservative leaders to emerge within the church,” said author and Vatican analyst Marco Ansaldo.

Ansaldo mentioned Archbishop Carlo Viganò, the Vatican’s former nuncio (ambassador) to the U.S.; Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke of Wisconsin; Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops; and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, as church figures who make take on a more high-visibility role in Benedict’s absence. All have been critics of Francis’ papacy.

“Pope Francis will also be freer now,” Ansaldo said. “Freer in the short term to stake stances that may have seemed an affront to Benedict previously, and freer in the medium term to potentially resign himself if the physical demands of the job become too much. There was little chance he would have resigned while Benedict was still alive.”

Ansaldo and other analysts have said one of Benedict’s lasting legacies may be that he set the table for other popes to retire rather than to serve until their deaths.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul VI, on Oct. 19, 2014.

'A servant of God'

Among the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square Thursday, few addressed the internal machinations of the Vatican. Instead, people said they came to honor the man who led the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics from 2005 to 2013.

“He was a servant of God, which is all any of us can aspire to be,” said Mark Timothy Anderson, a Philadelphia native and school administrator in Rome on vacation with his family.

Another American, seminarian Reginald Fromme, of Rhode Island, said he was honored to be on hand for what he called a historic occasion.

“When I am an old priest I will be proud to be able to say I attended the funeral of Pope Benedict, who was one of the great popes,” he said.

About 60,000 people stood and sat during the well-choreographed event in St. Peter’s Square, amid cold weather and beneath cloudy skies. That number was far less than the estimated 500,000 who packed into the square for the funeral of Pope John Paul II, who was pontiff for 27 years until 2005.

People line up to enter Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican where late Pope Benedict 16 is being laid in state at The Vatican, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.

Biden not among politicians, leaders in attendance

Among those on hand Thursday were newly installed Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and former Spanish Queen Sofía.

The Vatican asked the U.S. be represented by Joe Donnelly, the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic whose views on abortion rights and gay marriage run contrary to those of the Vatican, paid his respects at the Vatican’s embassy in Washington. Biden spent about five minutes writing a note in a condolence book.

Biden called Benedict a brilliant scholar and "truly Holy Man" who he learned much from when they discussed Catholic theology during a Vatican visit.

"May his soul," Biden wrote, "rest eternally with the Lord.”

Maureen Groppe.

