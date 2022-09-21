Final hearing ahead of Brooks trial offers insights into how the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy case will be conducted

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears Aug. 25 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha. He is charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on Nov. 21, 2021. His trial will begin Oct. 3.

WAUKESHA - Two weeks ahead of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s trial, the attorneys and the judge involved set the stage for how the nearly monthlong trial will proceed.

First and foremost, in the final trial status hearing Monday, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow checked the boxes on some housekeeping issues concerning jury selection, particularly in screening potential jurors for bias resulting from media coverage of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

But also of note, the nearly three-hourlong hearing provided a glimpse of the pending trial atmosphere, including the vast number of witnesses that might be called to the stand during the state's presentation of its case over five to seven business days.

It also addressed the question of whether any witnesses or victims should be restricted from attending the trial before their testimony, a touchy issue given the passion some victims have in seeing the trial firsthand.

Brooks is facing a trial, beginning Oct. 3 with jury selection, on 77 criminal charges, including six felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide charges and 61 felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety — all referencing those who were either killed or injured in the Nov. 21 parade last year.

State's case against Brooks expected to take 5-7 days

Because the incident occurred in the presence of hundreds of parade participants and watchers, the list of potential witnesses was long, totaling more than 75 people. But the list was greatly reduced by an agreement between the prosecution and defense teams on a key point.

Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper said she had planned to call 50 to 75 witnesses to lay the foundation for the numerous videos recorded by bystanders when a red SUV allegedly driven by Brooks drove through the crowd.

The stipulation stated that "all parade video files in the case are true and accurate depictions of the events of Nov. 21, 2021, and that foundation testimony is not necessary."

Dorow acknowledged its role in streamlining the trial proceedings, which currently are scheduled to run through Oct. 28, according to online court records.

Opper did not immediately respond to a question about how many witnesses for the state are expected to testify. But she said she anticipated the state's case would run only five to seven businesses days, far fewer than originally anticipated.

It is unknown how many days the defense will need. Dorow also said it's possible jury selection could take only one day. Or it could spill into a fourth day.

To date, the entire eligible jury pool was involved in a process that used 100-question questionnaires to delve deeply enough into their backgrounds to ensure some would not advance to the final stage of jury selection in October.

Judge Jennifer Dorow presides over a hearing for Darrell Brooks Jr. on Aug. 26 in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha. She will also provide over Brooks' trial, which begins Oct. 3. He is charged with killing six people and injuring more than 60 after plowing through a Christmas parade with his sport utility vehicle on Nov. 21, 2021.

Dorow doesn't want the process itself to reveal media coverage of the high-profile case, or even the Milwaukee County criminal cases facing Brooks. The approach she had in mind was to isolate jurors during certain questioning if they have acknowledged at least some prior media exposure.

The proceedings are expected to include up to 105 potential jurors a day, some of whom, Dorow said, will be kept in a neighboring courtroom due to limited space.

Will victims be allowed to attend the trial?

The trial will come with some courtroom restrictions. Access in and out of the public gallery will be limited. Anyone can leave at any time but would not be allowed back until the next break.

And seating in the gallery will be assigned variously for victims, support staff and media. Modified space in a separate courtroom will be available so others can watch the proceedings live.

However, all witnesses will be isolated from other testimony in the case until after they've given their own testimony, Dorow ruled. That means victims who have yet to testify are not allowed to watch the trial.

