At final hearing, Delaware County judge sentences man for role in fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Tuesday was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in events leading to a Yorktown resident's fatal overdose.

The prison term received by 32-year-old Joel D. West was likely the final sentence to be imposed by Judge Linda Ralu Wolf, who is retiring this week after nearly 15 years on the Delaware Circuit Court 3 bench and more than three decades as a local judge.

A Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury on Aug. 3 found West guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

West was arrested by Yorktown police in February 2019, a few weeks after he sold meth to a 26-year-old Yorktown man who then died of an overdose.

The victim's mother, and the mother of his daughter — who was four years old when her father died — took the witness stand at Tuesday's hearing and recounted the devastating impact the death has had on their family.

West — who said he would appeal his conviction — told the judge "there's nothing I can say that will mitigate any sort of grief."

The Muncie man offered his condolences to the overdose victim's family.

"I didn't foresee any of this happening," he said.

Defense attorney Sam Beasley recommended his client be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by several years on probation.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig maintained no portion of West's sentence should be suspended, saying the defendant had preyed upon a substance abuser and then never expressed true remorse.

Judge Wolf also said West had made a decision to "prey on the vulnerability of an addict for monetary gain."

The judge also said she had "never heard any remorse from Mr. West."

Wolf is retiring from as Circuit Court 3 judge this week. She was first elected to the bench in 2008 and won re-election to six-year terms in 2014 and 2020.

She had previously served 21 years as judge of Muncie City Court.

The judge made no mention of her upcoming departure during Tuesday's hearing.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed local attorney Doug Mawhorr to succeed Wolf as Circuit Court 3 judge effective Friday.

