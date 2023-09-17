Final hearing on whether warehouse will be built on old Nabisco site in New Jersey

TechCrunch

Days after Oracle missed Q1 2023 revenue expectations and gave a downbeat rest-of-year outlook, sending its share price to suffer the worst one-day performance in 21 years, the cloud provider announced a team-up with Microsoft to co-locate a portion of its infrastructure in the Azure cloud. The unusual new offering, called Oracle Database@Azure (with an at symbol for emphasis, presumably), gives customers access to Oracle database services running on Oracle hardware and deployed in Azure data centers. Oracle says that Oracle Database@Azure is designed to marry Oracle's database product with the "security, flexibility and best-in-class services" of Azure, including Azure services co-developed with Microsoft's close AI collaborator, OpenAI.