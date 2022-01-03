Final hours: Save 25% on clearance at Nordstrom today
If your New Year's resolution has been to save more in 2022, Nordstrom has the sale for you: Today, January 3, is the last day to take an extra 25% off clearance buys at Nordstrom, with additional savings on classic and trend-right clothing, shoes and home goods perfect for starting the year off right.
Not sure where to start? Get winter-weather-ready with the Avec Les Filles hooded duvet puffer coat, on sale for $104.92 after the additional 25% price cut (a savings of $94.08 from its $199 list price). This quilter knee-length stunner will keep you warm and snug on winter walks, and the drawstring hood means you'll be ready for any weather. If your mind is more on meals for the new year, check out the All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert, marked down $100.01 to just $199.99. It has a programmable timer and removable insert ready for all the stews, soups and meals you have on deck.
Keep scrolling for even more can't-miss markdowns—just be sure to shop fast, these end-of-year deals are going quick!
The best deals to shop from the Nordstrom’s sale
Women
Get the BP. Graphic Recycled Blend Sweater for $22.04 (Save $26.96)
Get the Charles Henry Long Sleeve Knit Dress for $26.54 (Save $32.46)
Get the Ugg Disco Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper from $44.96 (Save $14.99 to $16.24)
Get the Free People Marlie Pullover for $48.59 (Save $59.41)
Get the Ugg Fluffette Slippers from $52.42 (Save $20.05 to $37.53)
Get the Louise et Cie Lo Basia Loafer for $58.05 (Save $70.95)
Get the Good American Hologram 7/8 Leggings for $60.37 (Save $54.63)
Get the Free People Gum Drop Minidress for $75.60 (Save $92.40)
Get the Sam Edelman Genia Wedge Chelsea Bootie from $93.72 (Save $55.04 to $86.28)
Get the Avec Les Filles Hooded Duvet Puffer Coat for $104.92 (Save $94.08)
Men
Get the Open Edit Men's Vertical Stripe T-Shirt for $15.72 (Save $19.28)
Get the Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers for $26.54 (Save $32.46)
Get the Zella Pyrite Zip Hoodie for $32.58 (Save $46.42)
Get the Kappa Men’s 222 Banda Carambie Track Jacket for $40.50 (Save $49.50)
Get the Good Man Brand Big On-Point Slim Fit Floral Short Sleeve Stretch Button-Up Shirt for $41.97 (Save $116.03)
Get the Rag & Bone Avery Short Sleeve Button-Up Camp Shirt for $53.97 (Save $141.03)
Get the Robert Barakett Sutterburn V-Neck Sweater for $56.25 (Save $68.75)
Get the Hunter Original Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot for $74.92 (Save $65.08)
Get the Boss Genius Slim Fit Flat Front Dress Pants for $80.10 (Save $97.90)
Get The North Face Cragmont Fleece Jacket for $88.72 (Save $80.28)
Home
Get the Cheeky Weekday Leisure Candle for $21.60 (Save $26.40)
Get the Verloop Yin Yang Wave Throw Blanket for $62.09 (Save $75.91)
Get the All-Clad 8-Inch and 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set for $69 (Save $21)
Get the Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden for $79.96 (Save $59.99)
Get the Hestan ProBond Nonstick Open Skillet for $99.95 (Save $60.05)
Get the Casper 10-Pound Weighted Blanket for $152.10 (Save $16.90)
Get the All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert for $199.99 (Save $100.01)
Shop the Nordstrom sale.
