Final hours: Shop this flash sale for deeply discounted Macy's furniture

Shop for deeply discounted pieces like this compact dining set at Macy's furniture flash sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that it’s fall, you may be itching to update your home for the upcoming holiday season. If you’re looking to get your home ready before those out-of-towners come to stay, you’re in luck: today only, you can can shop major markdowns at the Macy’s furniture flash sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

During the sale, you can save up to 70% on items to spruce up the home, making today the perfect time shop without breaking the bank. Choose from furniture, rugs, lighting, mattresses and more—there’s so many styles to choose from.

Doze off in comfort with this memory foam mattress.

If you're hosting an intimate dinner, take a look at this Homefare Tribeca five-piece dining set for only $432.99, originally $1,445—a 70% savings. This sleek set comes with an expandable dining table with leaf and four dining chairs.

Having guests stay with you over the holidays? The Corsicana Sleep Inc 10-inch memory foam mattress is a solid choice from only $244.99, a 60% savings from the $614 list price. This mattress will keep your guests sleeping comfortably all night long with its cooling layer of memory foam support.

Don’t lose out on this opportunity to update your home while saving a whole lot of money—check out these deals while they last.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Macy's furniture: Save on dining tables, mattresses and more