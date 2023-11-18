Final inmate of 4 men who escaped Georgia jail last month is captured

The final inmate of 4 men who escaped a Georgia jail and has been on the lam for a month has been caught, authorities said on Saturday.

Joey Fournier, 52, was apprehended near Stockbridge, Georgia just before noon on Saturday, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a news statement.

Fournier was being held at Bibb County jail on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped.

"We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured," said Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped from a Georgia jail on Oct. 16. All four men have been captured. / Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Fournier, and three others, 24-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson, 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes, fled from Bibb County jail on Oct. 16 as they climbed out of a damaged window in a day room and then fled through a cut fence.

Video footage showed a blue Dodge Challenger just outside the jail at 3 a.m. local time.

The Dodge was found abandoned in Macon, a city about 80 miles southeast of Atlanta the next day.

A blue Dodge Challenger was found abandoned in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia the day following the jail escape. / Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Facebook

Stokes, 29, who was detained for possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, was caught on Oct. 26; Anderson, 25, who was in jail for aggravated assault was captured on Nov. 3, and Barnwell, who was in jail for federal narcotics charges was caught Nov. 12. Barnwell, and an alleged female accomplice, face federal charges.

Fournier is expected to be returned to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center later today, the sheriff said.

Murder suspect asks question that raises eyebrows

Breaking down Cassie's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs

CBS News taken inside Al-Shifa hospital with Israeli military