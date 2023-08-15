Final lap for Las Vegas F1 construction
We’re getting closer to the finish line for Formula 1 paving on the Las Vegas Strip. A new phase of the project started Monday with a few more months of construction to go. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
Now as Tesla becomes a major electric vehicle player in China, it finds itself in a similar dilemma. A recent, wide-ranging update to Beijing's anti-espionage legislation is also prompting foreign firms to take a closer look at the risks of operating in the country that has turned national security into a top priority. Foreign automakers have been in China for decades, but internet-connected vehicles have given rise to a slew of new data compliance requirements that did not affect traditional carmakers.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Rocket Lab will launch two small satellites for NASA that could help scientists better understand how a warming climate will affect the massive ice shelves at the Earth’s poles. The two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will be equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer. Scientists will be able to compare the data to conditions in cloud cover and sea ice levels below, and hopefully generate more accurate climate models into the future.
"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.
This week's Aces-Liberty games may end up being a sign as to which team could raise the trophy in October if certain issues aren’t ironed out.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the Oracle of Omaha about the US housing market.
“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark.”
"If there's one issue that can unite everyone, it's ending child trafficking," director Alejandro Monteverde and co-writer Rod Barr write.
UBS will pay $1.44 billion in penalties to settle allegations brought by the Department of Justice that the company defrauded investors in connection with the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities during the financial crisis.
Netflix is testing cloud gaming, setting up a potential showdown with Microsoft and Sony.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
Telegram is officially rolling out Stories to all users, the company announced on Monday. Today's announcement comes as Telegram is celebrating its 10th birthday. One major factor that sets Telegram's new feature apart from Stories on other platforms is the fact that users have the option to edit them after posting.
Tesla (TSLA) stock slipped on Monday as the automaker once again cut prices in China, signaling demand erosion for its EVs on the mainland.