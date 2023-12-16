Final leg of traffic-clogged Lake Norman-area road to be expanded for $34M, NCDOT says

Good news for traffic-weary Lake Norman residents: the state has awarded a $34.8-million contract to expand the final two-lane, traffic-clogged stretch of Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Brawley School Road is a main Lake Norman artery that’s four lanes from Trump National Golf Club Charlotte on the lake east to Interstate 77 exit 35. Stimulus money from President Barack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act paid for that $22.6 million stretch, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The money also built exit 35.

The final 1.18-mile, 2-lane leg of Brawley School Road extends from exit 35 east to U.S. 21. The hairpin curvy stretch remains irritatingly bumper-to-bumper most afternoons. But NCDOT said Friday Connecticut-based Lane Construction Corp. will expand the stretch to a four-lane divided road with U-turn bulbs and signalized intersections.

The project includes improvements along U.S. 21 between Dry Dock Loop/Vandalia Road and Abberly Green Boulevard.

The Brawley School Road and U.S. 21 intersection will be reconfigured to what’s called a reduced conflict intersection, with redirected left turns.

“Drivers who wish to turn left will first turn right, then use a U-turn bulb a short distance away to head in the opposite direction,” according to an NCDOT news release.

Lane anticipates starting construction in the spring. Utilities are already being moved, state highway officials said.

The project is scheduled to finish in early 2029, according to NCDOT.

During the construction, no lanes will be closed during peak morning and afternoon travel times, officials said.

“Closures are also restricted during holiday travel and other instances when traffic volumes are expected to be higher,” according to the release.