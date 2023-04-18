The final moments of Raoul Moat and how the police stand-off unfolded

Cornered by armed officers at the edge of a river and with police spotlights trained on him, Moat appeared a shadow of his public image as a steroid-addicted, violent bodybuilder

Disclaimer: This article was originally published 11 July 2010.

As he lay on the grass, his gun pointed at his neck, witnesses heard him tell police: “I have not got a dad – no one cares about me.”

Feeling alone and sorry for himself, the man who had goaded police during a week-long manhunt had finally lost his bravado.

Cornered by armed officers at the edge of a river and with police spotlights trained on him, Moat appeared a shadow of his public image as a steroid-addicted, violent bodybuilder.

Almost whimpering, the 37-year-old had become increasingly agitated during the six-hour standoff.

Witnesses recall seeing him at times rubbing his face in an obvious sign of distress.

Finally, at 1.15am on Saturday, Moat, who never knew his father and whose mother had disowned him, tucked the shotgun under his chin and pulled the trigger in circumstances which are now under investigation. Part of that inquiry will include the police decision to stun him with a Taser twice at some point during the standoff.

Almost whimpering, the 37-year-old had become increasingly agitated during the six-hour standoff - Northumbria Police

Taken from the field in Rothbury, Northumberland, to a hospital in Newcastle, Moat was declared dead just over an hour later.

In the lead up to the standoff, police had become increasingly concerned about Moat’s state of mind and the growing danger he posed not just to police but to the public.

A week ago he had shot Samantha Stobbart, the mother of one of his children, and killed her boyfriend Chris Brown, a karate instructor whom he mistakenly believed was a police officer. The next day he shot and wounded PC David Rathband as he sat in his patrol car.

Police feared Moat, a domineering bully with a long history of violence, was about to tip even further over the edge. It can now be reported that days after those shootings, he had left a rambling, four-hour message containing the extraordinary threat to kill a member of the public for every piece of inaccurate information published about him.

The message was on a voice recorder discovered by police at a tent he had used and abandoned on the outskirts of Rothbury.

Story continues

In the recording, Moat also said he was not going to be like Derrick Bird, the Cumbrian gunman, and promised not to shoot “old ladies”. Journalists, who had been reporting on his background, were now targets as well as police, whom he blamed for wrecking his life. Particularly upsetting to Moat was an interview with his mother Josephine Healey, whom he had not seen for 18 years. She had said of her son: “He would be better dead.”

During a subsequent press briefing last week, officers said they had taken advice from psychologists who believed that Moat’s “rules have changed” and that any reporting of his private life could endanger the public, prompting police to take the unusual step of requesting a voluntary news blackout.

Police subsequently distributed a briefing note on Thursday based on a psychological profile of the killer, details of which can be disclosed for the first time today.

The confidential briefing read: “There is evidence to support the following anti-social personality traits – irritability and aggressiveness. He has demonstrated a long-standing belief that the police, with the assistance of other agencies, have persecuted and harassed him.

“He has indicated significant unhappiness with misreporting by the media, believing the police to have manipulated the media deliberately. As a result of this he has threatened to harm members of the public for each inaccuracy he perceives.”

It went on to say: “He does demonstrate rigid and inflexible thinking with a failure to consider all potential solutions to the problem he faces.”

Murder suspect Raoul Moat is seen entering a shop in CCTV footage provided by Northumbria Police force - Reuters

Other triggers that police feared might send Moat on another shooting spree included any perception that he was being insulted or that he was not being treated with enough respect.

Prof David Wilson, a criminologist at the University of Central England, said that Moat showed classic signs of being a paranoid narcissist who used “a gun to maintain control over a set of circumstances in which he increasingly had no power and control”.

“This is someone who beat his partner, beat a child and then of course, like most domestic abusers, apologises for that violence in the belief he should somehow be forgiven,” said Prof Wilson.

Signs of paranoia are found at his home in Newcastle where police discovered CCTV cameras that could pick up images and voices.

Moat was said to own pet piranhas and a python, while above the fireplace was a large topless picture of himself.

He had a history of violence. For the six years he was in a relationship with Miss Stobbart, he would use his strength to control her. “He split her head open one night. He threw her against the wall and jumped on her stomach,” said Agnes Hornsby, Miss Stobbart’s grandmother.

When he was jailed in April for assault, Miss Stobbart used it as an opportunity to ditch her partner, who was the father of her child.

It was disclosed last night that Moat had been arrested 12 times since 2000. He was charged seven times but convicted only once — for assault on a child.

In 2000 he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to a gangland killing. He was released without charge.

In prison, Moat was already hatching his revenge. When he finally walked out of Durham jail on July 1, following an 18-week term, only one thing was on his mind. Again feeling sorry for himself – and blaming everybody but himself – he had set his future, violent path on getting his own back on his former girlfriend, her new boyfriend and the police.

The warnings had been clear even as Moat languished in prison. He told a fellow inmate of his plans and in the hours after leaving jail on Thursday, July 1, he changed his status on the social networking site Facebook so that it read: “Just got out of jail, I’ve lost everything, my business, my property and to top it all off my lass has gone off with someone else. Watch and see what happens.”

Hours later his shooting spree had begun. A week later it was to end in his death.

'Moat doesn’t have to live with the consequences of what he’s done'

On Thursday, Charlie Alexander, Moat’s uncle, still spoke of the “gentle giant” who, he insisted, had just needed a loving shoulder to support him. “He needed a family member there. If only I had been able to speak to him,” said Mr Alexander. “He would have recognised my voice. I would have roped him out.”

Despite the attacks Moat had carried out, some mourned his passing. A white candle burned at a makeshift shrine set up outside his home. Flowers were left, along with messages of condolence including one that read: “We were on your side even though we didn’t know you that well.” Friends and relatives of Mr Brown, the man Moat murdered, felt differently.

Jamie Rushin, 19, the victim’s best friend, colleague and flatmate, said: “I’m obviously glad that it’s all over but I’m also gutted Moat is dead.

“He’s taken the easy way out. He doesn’t have to live with the consequences of what he’s done.”

Witnesses to Moat’s final confrontation with police heard one, perhaps two shots being fired and then, in the commotion that followed, shouts of: “Get the gun away. Get the gun away.”

Peter Aviston, who saw the whole incident unfurl, gave a commentary on the moments after Moat died: “From what I can see he shot himself. He laid down and shot himself. I think there was two, but there was certainly one shot. They’ve lifted up the light now. The paramedics look as they’re leaning over the man and there’s a cordon of police around and that’s about as much as I can see.”

Throughout the standoff a negotiator had tried to talk Moat into giving up - Dan Kitwood

Throughout the standoff a negotiator had tried to talk Moat into giving up. Tony Laidler, his childhood friend, was also escorted through the police cordon although it is not clear if he spoke to Moat.

Adding to the confusion was the sudden and bizarre arrival at the scene of Paul Gascoigne, the former England footballer. “I just want to give him some therapy and say ‘Come on Moaty, it’s Gazza.’ I guarantee, Moaty, he won’t shoot me. I am good friends with him,” Gascoigne said.

There were varying accounts of how police had caught up with the gunman, but it appears he had emerged in daylight from his probable hiding place – a drainage tunnel – and was spotted. It was almost as if he wanted to be caught, or was looking for a confrontation with police.

“I was walking the dog with my husband at around 7.15 last night across the stepping stones and there was a guy by the bushes, just hanging around,” said Pam Campbell, 50, an NHS manager. “He just looked lost. I pointed him out to my husband as I thought it was strange that he was stood there. He was about 20 yards away from me, wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap and white trainers. We looked at each other, we were face to face, I gave him a friendly nod but he did not respond, which I thought was odd. I wasn’t aware it was Raoul Moat.”

Margaret Blanchard, a retired human resources manager, saw the moment Moat was cornered.

“I glanced at the back of his head and caught sight of his Mohican underneath his baseball cap,” said Mrs Blanchard. “Before I could call the police, two police cars turned up and four armed officers jumped out. Moat just turned round and he was holding a shotgun to his neck. Quite quickly, he dropped to his knees.

“When I next looked back, he was laying on the floor with the gun pointing towards his neck. We had to take refuge in a nearby house. I looked out of the window and Moat was sitting cross-legged still pointing the gun at himself.” Keeping about 20ft away, the officers sat in place while Moat held the gun pointing at his own head or neck. Police marksmen took up positions surrounding him.

Lying down on the ground and with no chance of escape, Moat finally ended his own life. It was a death as violent as the life he had lived.