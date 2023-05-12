A final no-contest plea for macabre Mother's Day for Fucci and Bailey families

Two years ago on Mother's Day, one St. Johns County mother lost a daughter and another for all intents and purposes lost a son.

Nearly two years to the day that 14-year-old Aiden Fucci stabbed classmate and friend Tristyn Bailey, 13, to death in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood, Crystal Lane Smith pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Trying to protect him from what she perceived was his likely involvement, she scrubbed what DNA evidence determined to be blood from his jeans that morning. It was caught on their family's own video security system.

Friday, the Bailey family and the prosecution agreed with Smith and her defense team to forgo Monday's trial, much like Fucci did moments before his jury was scheduled to be selected on Feb. 6. Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Following Smith's no-contest plea Friday in the St. Johns County Courthouse, Judge R. Lee Smith sentenced her to the agreed-upon five years of probation under the condition she serves 30 days in jail. She is credited with one day already served and can apply for early probation termination after three years. She faced up to five years in prison for the third-degree felony, according to Florida statutes.

Tristyn Bailey Strong memorial: Slain teen Tristyn Bailey remembered on second anniversary of her murder

Crystal Smith: With Aiden Fucci sentenced, here's the status of his mother's tampering arrest

Forrest and Stacy Bailey, the parents of Tristyn Bailey, embrace after Crystal Smith's no-contest plea and sentencing is completed in her tampering with evidence case Friday. Smith, the mother of convicted murderer Aiden Fucci, had tried to conceal blood from her 14-year-old son's jeans the morning Tristyn disappeared.

Before the change in plea, the Bailey family was involved in the decision and provided the following statement by their attorney Matthew Hinson:

"The family is aware of the plan for her to plea tomorrow and they were involved in the negotiations alongside Assistant State Attorney Jenny Dunton. They are appreciative of the hard work of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Department and the 7th Circuit State Attorney's Office."

Tristyn's mother, Stacy Bailey, also came forward Friday in court to address Smith and how the choices she and Fucci made will haunt her the rest of her life.

Story continues

Smith, 37, through her attorney Matthew Kachergus also expressed her sorrow and that she hopes now everyone can heal from such tragedy.

Crystal Smith, right, and part of her defense team, prepare for her no-contest plea in her tampering with evidence trial Friday in a St. Johns County courtroom. She is the mother of Aiden Fucci, who is serving a life sentence in the 2021 slaying of Tristyn Bailey, 13.

Fucci, who was sentenced on March 24, never explained why he stabbed Tristyn over a hundred times, but some of his friends said he forewarned them he wanted to feel what it was like to kill someone. They didn't think he was serious though, according to court documents.

Home security video showed Smith retrieving and scrubbing a pair of jeans that Fucci, then 14, had worn the day Tristyn went missing after they were hanging out. Then Smith was seen showing them to an unidentified woman before putting them back in his room. This also was after deputies had arrived at their home to question the boy and Fucci left with them so he could show where he last saw Tristyn, according to court records.

Forensics would eventually determine the jeans contained blood.

St. Johns County's most horrific case: Aiden Fucci stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times. Here's everything to know

Victim impact statements: Tristyn Bailey's family describes never-ending torment Aiden Fucci has put them through

Tristyn Bailey: As Aiden Fucci learns fate, 'Bailey 7' urges for Tristyn's legacy not to be forgotten

Before Aiden Fucci: These juveniles were charged as adults in high-profile Jacksonville-area cases

Tristyn was later found stabbed to death in some woods near their homes on May 9, 2021. While Smith and Fucci's father questioned him in a Sheriff's Office holding room, he never revealed what actually happened, according to the investigation's video.

But Smith had suspicions and asked him if he was sure nothing was on his jeans, whispering "Blood." She had also informed him Tristyn had been found dead and he was in a lot of trouble being the last one seen with her.

She was arrested June 4, 2021, on the tampering charge and released the next day on $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

Aiden Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, questions him in a holding room at the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office during the investigation of the May 9, 2021, death of Tristyn Bailey.

Witnesses during the presentencing phase for Fucci indicated he had a fairly normal upbringing, despite some troubles in school and potential red flags. Smith had not attended her son's court proceedings while awaiting her own trial as recommended by her attorney, but she did submit letters to the judge and the Bailey family during his sentencing phase.

Here's an excerpt: "As a mother, the love you have for your child is difficult to articulate to others, unless they're a mother themself. To be helpless to protect your child is a mother's worst living nightmare. To cope with such a loss is unimaginable. I grieve for the devastating loss of Tristyn, I grieve for the subsequent arrest of my son, and I grieve for the irreparable agony inflicted on the Bailey family, as well as all other friends and families effected. Most of all, however, I grieve for Stacy Bailey as a mother."

Forrest Bailey, Tristyn's father, questioned the sincerity of her statement.

“You’ve seen the videos from the home. You’ve seen the videos from the interrogation room. I would say if she is sorry, she can start by accepting responsibility,” he said following Fucci's last court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Crystal Smith, Aiden Fucci's mom, pleads no contest to tampering charge