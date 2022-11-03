Final participant in J's bar fight pleads guilty

Nov. 3—LIMA — The fourth and final major participant in a fight outside a Lima bar that left one man seriously injured pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in that incident.

Tysheen Polk, 26, will be sentenced Dec. 1 in Allen County Common Pleas Court after entering a guilty plea to a single count of felonious assault, a felony of the fourth degree.

Polk was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in September in connection with a Jan. 22 fight outside J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road. Polk was one of four persons indicted for the incident that left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries that resulted in him being LifeFlighted to a Toledo hospital for treatment.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed prior to Polk's sentencing hearing.

Two co-defendants in the case, Donavan Denson, 22, and Nicholas Williams, 22, each entered pleas of guilty to identical charges and were sentenced to four years in prison. Another co-defendant, Janicqua Bailey, 23, also pleaded guilty to a charge of felonious assault but failed to appear at her Sept. 14 sentencing hearing. She subsequently turned herself in and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Polk was indicted in June 2021 on two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December of last year but fled the area in January following a fight outside J's American Pub.

He eluded authorities until mid-September but was sentenced last month in the 2021 case. Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Polk to three years on probation on the fourth-degree felony counts that stemmed from a domestic disturbance with the mother of his four children.