Final phone call from Officer Mazurkiewicz started calmly, then the gunfire erupted

The phone call from Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz to his supervisor was nothing out of the ordinary — at the start.

Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, were in an undercover van on Bauman Street, staking out a city block at the epicenter of a rash of violence in July 2022.

They then became victims of the bloodshed.

Mazurkiewicz — "Maz" to his colleagues — had called his supervisor, Sgt. Randy Potuck, about 9:15 p.m. with specific questions about the detail. What was the big picture with the surveillance? What were everybody's roles? These were the kinds of questions expected from a 29-year veteran of the force who'd seen most everything.

Seconds later, the call was interrupted, loudly.

"I heard what sounded to be gunshots," Potuck testified Wednesday in the trial of the man, Kelvin Vickers Jr., accused of murdering Mazurkiewicz and two other men and wounding Seng.

"It sounded like someone's hitting the car with a hammer ... repetitive, over and over."

The phone was still active, so Potuck heard what was next, with Mazurkiewicz turning to a police channel and yelling out "shots fired." Some of those shots hit Mazurkiewicz, killing him. Seng was shot in the leg. A teen girl outside a nearby home was also hit. She later recovered.

Vickers' trial started last week and its initial days have focused on an apparent turf war between rival drug gangs that led to a gunfire battle on July 19, 2022, and the homicides of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand in the early morning hours of July 20.

On Wednesday, the testimony turned heavily toward the Mazurkiewicz homicide for the first time since opening statements.

Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused ofmurder and attempted murder in the July 20 violence. Vickers is being tried separately.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley plans to argue that Vickers should have known that Mazurkiewicz and Seng were police, a claim that defense lawyer Michael Schiano pushed back on Wednesday by noting that the turf war had people on edge.

Potuck testified that the van used by the police was sometimes recognized in the neighborhood around Bauman and Laser streets, so much that it was occasionally a target of harassment.

Vickers' trial is expected to last four to five weeks.

Gary Craig is a veteran reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle, covering courts and crime and more.

