Final Polaris Fashion Place shooter is sentenced to 11 years for 2019 incident

A 21-year-old former East Side man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the 2019 shooting of another man during a dispute inside Polaris Fashion Place.

Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge David M. Gormley sentenced Arshad J. Lawson Monday to eight years in prison for a felonious assault charge plus three additional years for a gun specification.

A third charge against Lawson, for having a weapon under a disability, carried a two-year sentence, but that was run concurrently with the others, according to court records. Lawson will receive 222 days of credit for jail time already served.

Lawson made no statement when given the opportunity.

Arshad Lawson

According to court records, Lawson fired several shots around 3:15 p.m. on March 22, 2019, in a first-floor atrium area inside the mall during a confrontation between two groups of young people, police had said.

One of the bullets grazed a male victim in his arm, but did not penetrate his skin, according to the complaint. Officials had said at the time that there were at least two intended victims — a 17-year-old male and an unidentified male.

Lawson had a pending case for aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of a firearm from 2019. Disposition of those charges was not immediately available.

The shooting was the second inside the mall that month.

On March 3, Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, of Reynoldsburg, and 25-year-old Levon Sommerville, of the Northeast Side, opened fire inside the mall during a reported domestic incident.

Truss was sentenced to 13-17 years in prison. Sommerville was sentenced to 13-17 years in prison as well.

