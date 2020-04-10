Final new Porsche 911 Speedster being auctioned to support coronavirus relief



See Full Image Gallery >>



The same way black opal heightens the distinction and value of an already precious gem, a Porsche 911 Speedster amplifies itself over the already winsome 911. And if we equate the latest 911 Speedster with black opal, then this particular Speedster that Porsche Cars North America will auction to support United Way's Covid-19 relief efforts is the opal known as "The Royal One." That's because of the 1,948 chopped-top cabriolets Porsche built, this is the last of them to roll down the serial production line at the factory in Zuffenhausen, back in December.

That also makes this the last-ever seventh-generation, 991-series 911. And while the sports car maker included a Porsche Design flyback chronograph as part of every Speedster's $275,750 price, the chronograph accompanying this model will be engraved with the chassis number, and the car comes with official paperwork documenting its historic place. For these reasons and more, when RM Sotheby's opens its one-week online auction for this example, we won't be surprised if the hammer falls on a momentous price.

Cue the infomercial refrain: "But wait, there's more!" The unregistered Speedster with 20 delivery miles wears GT Silver Metallic exterior paint over a Cognac leather interior, and the Heritage Design Package that overlays a vintage racer aesthetic and normally adds $24,510 to the price. The winning bidder and a guest will get a tour of Porsche's development and testing HQ in Weissach, Germany, which includes one-on-one time — socially distanced, of course — with Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, head of the 911 and 718 lines, and Andreas Preuninger, head of GT cars. That backstage walkaround includes laps on the test track, too, and a book documenting the build and finishing of the final 991-series 911.

The Speedster handover happens at a dedicated event in California, the car keys proffered and presumably sanitized personally by PCNA President and CEO Klaus Zellmer.

RM Sotheby's will open bidder registration on Monday, April 13, the auction running April 15-22. Information at Sotheby's website. Those entering the arena should peruse the small print, like the part about the winner needing to be a U.S. resident. The Speedster's going on the block with no reserve, all proceeds minus taxes and fees donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, set up to support relief efforts in the United States. No matter how much this 911 sells for, everyone wins.

Related Video:



Click here to See Video >>



You Might Also Like



