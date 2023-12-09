Final pre-trial delayed in Schwartz case

Dec. 9—A final pre-trial scheduled for Dec. 6 in Rueben Schwartz's criminal case has been canceled, and will be rescheduled at a future date.

Schwartz was arrested in May 2022 and indicted on one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. He was accused of conspiring with Marc Mahoney to conduct cash purchases of properties in Conneaut, using the proceeds from the distribution of controlled substances, according to the indictment.

In December 2022, Schwartz was indicted again, this time charged with a variety of crimes relating to a fire that destroyed the former Golden Anchor building. The indictment claims that Schwartz prepared the building for the fire by coverinwg the windows and stacking flammable materials against the walls, then had a conspirator use a directional heater to set fire to the building.

Schwartz allegedly then submitted insurance claims totaling $1.14 million for the construction of a new beverage drive-through business.

The superseding indictment charged Schwartz with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, ten counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

The indictment seeks forfeiture of $15,000 in cash seized from Schwartz's home in February 2022, the Port District Beverage building located on Harbor Street, 43.6 acres of land on Underridge Road and a home on Underridge Road.

Schwartz is currently being held in custody pending trial. Prosecutors successfully argued that he was a danger to the community, citing threats to witnesses and law enforcement.

His attorneys filed a motion in May to reconsider the decision, but the judge in the case rejected the request, stating that no condition or combination of conditions that could protect the community from danger if he were to be released. The judge additionally said, while Schwartz had been in pre-trial detention for more than a year at that point, prosecutors and the court were prepared to move forward with trial, and the defense was not prepared at the time to set a trial date.

Mahoney was also charged by federal prosecutors, and in November of last year, Mahoney pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and two counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Mahoney was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He was also ordered to forfeit $2.57 million in cash, along with a number of properties, including two in Conneaut, which were purchased from Schwartz, at 247 Main St. and 180 and 182 Park Ave.