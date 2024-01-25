Final pre-trial, trial scheduled in Schwartz case

Jan. 25—Dates have been set for a final pre-trial hearing and a jury trial in Rueben Schwartz's federal criminal case.

The final pre-trial in the case will take place at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31. The trial will take place on Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

A final pre-trial was scheduled for Dec. 6, 2023 before it was canceled and re-scheduled.

Schwartz was arrested in May 2022 and indicted on one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. He was accused of conspiring with Marc Mahoney to conduct cash purchases of properties in Conneaut, using the proceeds from the distribution of controlled substances, according to the indictment.

In December 2022, Schwartz was indicted again, this time charged with a variety of crimes related to a fire that destroyed the former Golden Anchor building. The indictment claims that Schwartz prepared the building for the fire by covering the windows and stacking flammable materials against the walls, then had a conspirator use a directional heater to set fire to the building.

Schwartz allegedly then submitted insurance claims totaling $1.14 million for the construction of a new beverage drive-through business.

The superseding indictment charged Schwartz with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, one count of use of fire in commission of a felony, one count of destroying or damaging property used in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to destroy or damage property used in interstate commerce, ten counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

The indictment seeks forfeiture of $15,000 in cash seized from Schwartz's home in February 2022, the Port District Beverage building located on Harbor Street, 43.6 acres of land on Underridge Road and a home on Underridge Road.

Schwartz is currently in custody pending trial. Prosecutors successfully argued that he was a danger to the community, citing threats to witnesses and law enforcement.

His attorneys filed a motion in May of last year to reconsider the decision, but the judge in the case rejected the request, stating that no condition or combination of conditions could protect the community from danger if he were to be released.