Final preparations underway for Exeter Duck Race
The annual event benefits the Community Children's Fund, a local nonprofit which raises money to provide warm clothing and bedding for children in need.
The annual event benefits the Community Children's Fund, a local nonprofit which raises money to provide warm clothing and bedding for children in need.
Take advantage of your under-bed real estate with these storage solutions. The post These are the 5 best under bed storage containers, so you can use every inch of your space to organize your things appeared first on In The Know.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $597 million in Reliance Retail, valuing the largest Indian retail chain at a whopping $100 billion. The investment follows KKR and Qatar Investment Authority together investing $1.7 billion in the Indian firm, which is part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund's investment will fetch it a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.
Bookmark it now. The post If you’re an avid deal hunter, this is the 1 website that needs to be on your radar appeared first on In The Know.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that aligned for a Finals for the ages.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Writer-director Rebecca Miller isn't shy about why she tapped the Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones" actor for "She Came to Me."
Sales on Samsonite, Apple, Adidas and more have already touched down — and we're flying high from the savings. My picks, starting at $11.
The players get a new truck lease and insurance to cover it, but have to keep a clean driving record and stay on scholarship.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Friedkin and Ellen Burstyn addressed one of the movie's most controversial scenes in 2018.
A review of our 2023 Toyota Sienna minivan hybrid vehicle. We test it out for its daily driving and road trip capabilities during our long-term test.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Subaru is bringing back the 'Tuner Ready' edition of its WRX sport sedan for 2024, with several upgrades from the GT model but keeping the stick.
It has no specific launch date yet, but those interested can already pre-order from Google Play or the App Store.