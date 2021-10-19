Final pretrial hearing set in capital murder case

Oct. 19—A final preliminary hearing is scheduled this week before the start of a potential death penalty capital murder trial of a Travis County man, indicted in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter five years ago.

A hearing in a related case is scheduled on the same day.

Jury selection began Sept. 13 in the 196th District Court in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled in the court Friday and is expected to take an entire day. Opening arguments and the start of testimony is set for Nov. 1.

The Hunt County District Attorney has indicated he intends to seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted of capital murder.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.

Mabel Jean Gonzales of Austin was indicted in June 2017 on one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair. Gonzales pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a lesser charge of attempting to tamper with or fabricating evidence. A review hearing in Gonzales' case is scheduled in the court Thursday.

The attempting to tamper charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

In a criminal complaint filed as part of court records, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office revealed Gonzales was Williams' girlfriend and alleged that after she visited Williams in the jail, Gonzales drove to a location near the murder scene and removed items from the site.