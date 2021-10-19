Final pretrial hearing set in capital murder case

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·2 min read

Oct. 19—A final preliminary hearing is scheduled this week before the start of a potential death penalty capital murder trial of a Travis County man, indicted in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter five years ago.

A hearing in a related case is scheduled on the same day.

Jury selection began Sept. 13 in the 196th District Court in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled in the court Friday and is expected to take an entire day. Opening arguments and the start of testimony is set for Nov. 1.

The Hunt County District Attorney has indicated he intends to seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted of capital murder.

Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.

Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.

Mabel Jean Gonzales of Austin was indicted in June 2017 on one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair. Gonzales pleaded guilty in April 2018 to a lesser charge of attempting to tamper with or fabricating evidence. A review hearing in Gonzales' case is scheduled in the court Thursday.

The attempting to tamper charge carries a maximum punishment upon conviction of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.

In a criminal complaint filed as part of court records, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office revealed Gonzales was Williams' girlfriend and alleged that after she visited Williams in the jail, Gonzales drove to a location near the murder scene and removed items from the site.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yes, we should be keeping the healthier hand-washing habits we developed at the start of the pandemic

    Washing your hands is an easy and effective way to reduce the spread of illness. Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Moment via Getty ImagesPeople were washing their hands so much early in the pandemic that sensitive skin and soap shortages were common problems in 2020. All this focus on hand-washing was for good reason. The science uniformly demonstrates that frequent hand-washing reduces the risk of a variety of illnesses. It is low-hanging fruit in terms of an easy, healthy habit to practice. However, p

  • Puppet Little Amal arrives in UK after journey across Europe

    A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee child created to symbolize millions of displaced children landed Tuesday on the coast of southeast England on the last leg of a 5,000-mile (8,000-kilometer) journey across Europe from the border of Syria. The 11.5-foot (3.5-meter) puppet named Little Amal — a name meaning “hope” in Arabic — was greeted by actor Jude Law on the Folkestone seafront. The puppet, operated by three people, has travelled through much of Europe after setting off from the Turkish-Syrian border in July and has been greeted by thousands of people along the way, including Pope Francis in Rome.

  • Attorney who represented George Floyd’s family now wants justice for SC’s Jamal Sutherland

    Attorney Ben Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor. Now, he’s demanding justice for Jamal Sutherland, who died in a Charleston County jail.

  • Fortenberry says he expects to be indicted in campaign finance probe

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said he anticipates that the federal government will charge him with lying to the FBI in the course of its investigation into campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire.

  • Couple shot and killed as baby was in back seat at Michigan gas station, police say

    Surveillance video shows two shooters running toward the parked car from behind.

  • Chief: Police fatally shot Florida teen pointing air rifle

    Police fatally shot a Florida teenager after he pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at people, cars and officers, a police chief said. Police identified him as Alexander King, a 17-year-old junior at Tarpon Springs High School who had 22 previous encounters with law enforcement. Officers responded Saturday night to reports of a white male in a black T-shirt walking around a busy street pointing what appeared to be an assault-style weapon at people and cars.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Four people shot, including innocent bystander, at Park City Center

    Police say four people, including an innocent bystander, were shot Sunday afternoon at Park City Center in Lancaster.

  • ‘Tip of the Iceberg’: Alex Murdaugh Denied Bond as Cops Tease New Dirt

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty Images Embed: ReutersAlex Murdaugh is finally stuck in jail.South Carolina Judge Clifton Newman denied the disgraced legal scion bond on Tuesday and ordered him to remain at Richland County Detention Center on charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal millions from the family of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.The judge’s decision went beyond the prosecution’s request for Murdaugh to be held on a $200,000 surety bond and a GPS

  • Illinois Mom Accused of Shooting Dead Man Who Refused to Kiss Her

    Rolling Meadows Police DepartmentA 28-year-old woman in Illinois shot and killed a man earlier this week in bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities.The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Claudia Resendiz-Florez was staying with two pals—James Jones and his girlfriend—at their home in the city of Rolling Meadows when the incident unfolded on Thursday night.Prosecutors in Cook County said that the trio were having a drink together when Resendiz-Florez allegedly asked Jones for a kiss.

  • Loudoun County prosecutor who sought to jail father of girl allegedly raped at school tied to Soros, McAuliffe

    Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj, who sought jail time against Scott Smith after his June school board meeting arrest, has ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

  • Police find SUV in search for missing boy

    Investigators found the black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plates ABE2804 that Clark was believed to have been driving.

  • Ex-Nazi camp secretary, 96, appears in court for indictment

    A 96-year-old former secretary for the Stutthof concentration camp’s SS commander appeared before a court in northern Germany on Tuesday to formally hear the charges against her. The indictment read out before the state court in Itzehoe, near Hamburg, charges Irmgard Furchner with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Furchner had tried to skip the start of her trial last month but was later picked up by police and placed in detention for several days.

  • Hemet police officer punches suspect in confrontation seen on video

    A video circulating on social media shows a Hemet police officer punch a trespassing suspect - an incident which has prompted an investigation.