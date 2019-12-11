Final Push as Key Poll Cuts Johnson’s Lead: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will embark on a frantic last day of campaigning after a YouGov poll of more than 100,000 voters suggested Johnson would win a parliamentary majority of just 28 seats.

The prediction, down from 68 in a similar forecast two weeks earlier, shows how the race has tightened. Both leaders will seek to spur voters to the polls with the message that Britain’s future is on a knife-edge.

Must Read: Boris Johnson’s Lead Cut in Key Forecast Ahead of U.K. Election

For more on the election visit: ELEC

Coming Up:

Johnson will campaign in the north and east of England in a final push for votes.Corbyn will travel to Scotland, northeast England and the Midlands before ending the day with a rally in east London at 8 p.m.Labour’s economic spokesman John McDonnell will speak on Bloomberg TV at 8:45 a.m.Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson will tour target seats including Esher, where they aim to unseat Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be in Doncaster, seeking to win votes from Labour

Polls:

YouGov MRP House of Commons seat forecast: Conservatives: 339, Labour: 231, Scottish National Party 41, Liberal Democrats 15YouGov sees Tories with 43% of vote, Labour 34%Ipsos MORI net favorability of party leaders: Johnson -14, Corbyn -30, Swinson -31, Farage -34.Click here for a summary of election polls

Catching Up:

After unprecedented levels of disinformation, Britain faces up to the need for new election laws.Corbyn hurt by leak of senior ally’s phone call.Activists are promoting tactical voting to beat the U.K.’s first-past-post electoral system. Read our guide to how it could influence the outcome.How hedge funds are preparing for Thursday night’s results.The European Union hopes Johnson wins big to get Brexit over with.

The markets:

The pound was little changed against the dollar at $1.3137 at 6:50 a.m. on WednesdaySterling’s rally on bets for a win by the ruling Conservative party leaves it looking vulnerable to the actual result.The chances of a Conservative majority dipped to 75% from 80% on Monday, according to Betfair. There is a 26% chance of a hung parliament, according to the odds.

--With assistance from Peter Flanagan.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Penny in London at tpenny@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Chris Kay, Guy Collins

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.