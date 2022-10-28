Final pylon set to be toppled from Dorset beauty spot

The last electricity pylon in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) is set to be pulled down.

Work to remove 22 pylons and 8.8km (5.5 miles) of overhead cable started near Winterbourne Abbas, Dorset, in September.

The overhead power lines, put up in the 1960s, have been replaced with buried cables to restore uninterrupted views of the landscape.

The final pylon, just north of the A35, will be felled on Friday.

Paul Hamnett, senior project manager for National Grid, said: "This is the culmination of three years of complex engineering and construction work.

"Our goal has always been to enhance this beautiful landscape, and now we're seeing the fruits of our labour."

Excavations ahead of the work in 2021 led to archaeological discoveries dating back 6,000 years.

A Roman settlement was uncovered, as well as Neolithic and Bronze Age finds. The oldest artefacts were flint tools and pottery from about 4,000BC.

More than 25 researchers from Oxford Archaeology spent months carrying out investigations, focusing on six locations along the route west of Dorchester.

The Dorset AONB stretches from Lyme Regis to Poole Harbour and inland as far as Blandford Forum.

Pylons are also coming down in other protected landscapes, including the North Wessex Downs AOND, Peak District National Park and Snowdonia National Park.

