Final round of public input meetings held for downtown Little Rock master plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The effort of improving Little Rock’s downtown has been underway for a while, but on Tuesday night the city moved closer to the finish line.

The final round of public input meetings is underway before the draft master plan is revealed to the public in May.

They’ve had two other meetings before Wednesday. The first one kicked off the project and the second one was held to better understand the vision the community has for downtown. The purpose of Wednesday night’s meeting was to focus on certain areas and priorities before the final plan is presented.

With each meeting, the planners gain a better understanding of what people would like to see– including better connecting downtown to the river, adding more bike lanes and sidewalks and improving housing options for people to live downtown.

Gabe Holmstrom, the executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, said attending these meetings gives locals a voice in changing where they live.

“This is Little Rock, we’re the capital of our state, this is the capital city, this is the downtown, we are the front porch of Arkansas when people fly in, this is what they see,” Holmstrom said.

Daniel Church, an associate planner with Sasaki, the company helping create the master plan, said with each meeting they tweak different ideas and visions, hoping to craft a perfect plan for the city.

“We’ve got things related to building neighborhoods, to improving open spaces, thinking about transportation and mobility, as well as thinking about enhancing culture and celebrating what makes downtown special,” Church said.

Not only are public meetings happening, focus groups, and steering committee meetings are happening as well. They hope to finalize a draft over the next couple of months and have something to show to everyone in May.

This is the final round of public meetings. On Wednesday there are two more chances to see ideas the planners have created from the previous input.

On Feb. 21, there is a meeting from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Little Rock Partnership Office and the final meeting at Philander Smith University Elder’s Room at the Kendall Health and Science Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is also an online survey to provide residents with an easier way to make their voices heard.

