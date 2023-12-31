Final salute to Fire In The Hole: Thousands of guests say goodbye to the 51-year-old ride

Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" reverberated from the Ozark mountains on Saturday night as Braxton and Maddux Enos eagerly waited in line for their favorite roller coaster at Silver Dollar City: Fire In The Hole.

Brothers Braxton, 12, and Maddux, 10, are not just casual fans of the indoor coaster that follows the story of the Ozarks Bald Knobbers burning down a mining town in the 1880s. The two have rode the ride at least three times a week this season (March-December 2023) and everyday for the last two weeks. On Saturday, the brothers sported handmade Bald Knobbers masks, made with black t-shirts and tape.

Braxton, Maddux and their parents, Matthew and Rachel Enos, were four of 48 individuals selected to enjoy Fire In The Hole for its final ride on Saturday night. Silver Dollar announced in February that the 51-year-old indoor roller coaster was serving its last season in 2023, with the final ride to be held on Saturday, Dec. 30. Final riders were selected through social media giveaways and by random at the park.

Brothers Braxton (left), 12, and Maddux Enos (10) sported handmade Bald Knobbers masks, made with black t-shirts and tape for their final rides of Fire In The Hole at Silver Dollar City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Braxton, who first rode Fire In The Hole when he was three years old, said he enjoys the ride for its elaborate story.

"I know like every single detail on this ride, literally from top to bottom," Braxton said through his Bald Knobber mask.

One of Braxton's favorite hidden gems in the ride were Red Flanders pants.

For those unfamiliar with Fire In The Hole, a townsman named Red Flanders is a popular character in the ride. He is seen climbing into a window from a ladder without any pants on because the Bald Knobbers stole them for the gold in his pockets.

Braxton said Flanders' pants are actually visible in the ride. You just had to know where to look. Sitting up in a tree in front of the hotel, one of the Bald Knobbers was holding Flanders' pants.

Thousands of Fire In The Hole fans flocked to Silver Dollar City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 to ride the beloved roller coaster one final time before it closes for good and a second generation Fire In The Hole replaces it next year.

In addition to the Enos family, who moved to Branson last year, those selected for Fire In The Hole's final ride included Jacob, Whitney and Jett Randolph of Eminence.

Seven-year-old Jett sported a red button-up long shirt, black pants held up by suspenders and homemade Fire In The Hole-themed buttons on Saturday. The Randolph family had the chance to participate in the final ride because they won a giveaway contest hosted by Silver Dollar City on Facebook. A photo of Jett in a Fire In The Hole costume (yes, he dressed up as the ride itself for Halloween) reached more than 1,400 "Likes" on Facebook, deeming him a worthy fan.

Log into Facebook

Jett rode Fire In The Hole for the first time in April and quickly became obsessed with its history and mechanics. He enjoys educating others about Silver Dollar City's history and he even built a replica of the entire amusement park in the video game Minecraft. When he grows up, he wants to be a mechanical engineer who builds roller coasters.

Thousands of Fire In The Hole fans flocked to Silver Dollar City on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 to ride the beloved roller coaster one final time before it closes for good and a second generation Fire In The Hole replaces it next year.

In addition to children like Braxton, Maddux and Jett, who have a new-found appreciation for Fire In The Hole, many of the thousands of fans who flocked Silver Dollar City on Saturday were longtime fans.

James Morrison of Shawnee, Oklahoma and David Bailey of southwest Arkansas recalled fond memories of riding Fire In The Hole 50 years ago. Morrison, 61, rode the roller coaster for the first time at age 19 in 1981 and Bailey, 67, rode for the first time at age 17 in 1973. The men agreed that their favorite time to visit the amusement park is during the last two weeks of the season during An Old Time Christmas, when the park is transformed with Christmas lights and holiday-themed shows.

While some folks came to enjoy Fire In The Hole for one last time on Saturday, others, like 21-year-old Dan Grieco came to ride it as many times as possible. By the end of the night, Grieco, who lives in Republic, rode Fire In The Hole more than 20 times. Grieco had a TrailBlazer Pass, which allowed him to skip the longer lines.

Grieco can remember his first encounter with Fire In The Hole vividly. He was 16 years old and rode in the third row of the train with his mom on Nov. 9, 2019.

"I enjoyed it the first time, but then I rode it again in the back and I loved it even more, way more than before," Grieco said. "It's like, the more your ride it, the more fun it gets. You can't see everything on the ride in one go. It's really re-rideable for that reason, along with how fun the drop is in the back."

Dan Grieco (center) of Republic, 21, rode Fire In The Hole more than 20 times on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 and was one of the final 48 riders.

Grieco was also one of the 48 individuals selected for Fire In The Hole's final ride. He was selected by park staff personally because of his dedication on Saturday. After exiting the ride on his 15th go, Grieco was approached by Public Relations Manager Brandei Clifton, who asked if he would be interested in participating. Grieco appeared to be shocked by the offer and agreed with excitement, before running off to ride the coaster again.

Each of the 48 final riders received a one-of-a-kind Fire In The Hole mug made by a Silver Dollar City ceramicist, a certificate memorializing the day and a mounted piece of the ride's track.

Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas also made an appearance for the final riders.

"I feel like I'm in a room full of rock stars," Thomas said with a laugh as he entered the Saloon, where the final riders enjoyed gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate before boarding Fire In The Hole.

New Fire In The Hole to open in March

Following months of "mourning" by Fire In The Hole fans, Silver Dollar City announced that a new Fire In The Hole ride was on the way this summer.

Communications Manager Dalton Fischer told the News-Leader on Saturday that the amusement park is hoping to unveil the new ride to the public during its re-opening for the 2024 season in March.

More: Silver Dollar City announces final season of historic Fire in the Hole ride

The second-generation ride will be about one-third of a mile in length at 1,512 feet, about the same length as the original, and move at 8 feet per second. It will be housed inside a five-story climate-controlled building. The ride will also include three water-splashing drops and 14 show scenes, which past visitors will recall from the original ride.

Fischer said the story of the new ride will be much clearer to riders, as the train cars have built-in speakers, telling the ride's story throughout. Similar to the original ride, the new story is about the Bald Knobbers rigging an explosive on top of a water tower, which explains the water-splash ending, Fischer said. The story will specifically follow three Bald Knobbers: Patches, Bugs and Wiley.

Inside the second-generation Fire In The Hole ride at Silver Dollar City that is expected to open in March 2024. The ride will be the largest indoor coaster at Silver Dollar City.

In addition to the built-in speakers, the ride also features grate-like flooring, which will help drain water caught on the ride accumulated during splash scenes.

The opening of the new Fire In The Hole will coincide with the opening of The Fire District. The new district will feature a new store — Flander's Dry Goods, offering Red Flanders-themed merchandise, like Flanders-style pajama pants. A new pretzel dog dining area, which will be named after Flanders' wife Sadie, will also open. The dining area will include more than 140 seats overlooking the area.

The new ride's entrance will be where the Firemans Flyer swings are now (this ride will be moved across the street). Near the ride's entrance will be decoy storefronts, including a firehose store and fire insurance shop.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Young and old, Fire In The Hole fans say 'goodbye' to beloved ride