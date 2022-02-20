A FINAL SALUTE: Life of former San Angelo fire chief Daryl Eddy celebrated

San Angelo Fire Department personnel prepare to fold up the American flag on former San Angelo Fire Chief Daryl Eddy's casket during funeral services at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

A large congregation at Southgate Church of Christ celebrated the life of former San Angelo Fire Chief Daryl Eddy on Saturday, Feb. 19. The 81-year-old passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Feb. 14.

A Brady native, he graduated from San Angelo Central High School and served for three years in the United States Army, including a deployment to Germany before receiving an honorable discharge.

Melissa Goode, the daughter of former San Angelo Fire Chief Daryl Eddy, shares memories of her father during funeral services at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Eddy moved his family to San Angelo in the early days of World War II to work on aircraft at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

He joined the San Angelo Fire Department in 1965 and retired 28 years later as fire chief. A man of many talents, Eddy has the distinction of being the only SAFD firefighter to hold every rank and position in the department.

San Angelo firefighters perform the traditional ringing of the bell during funeral services for former San Angelo Fire Chief Daryl Eddy at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

San Angelo firefighters bring the American and Texas flags into Southgate Church of Christ for the funeral services for former San Angelo Fire Chief Daryl Eddy at Southgate Church of Christ on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Eddy, who passed away last Monday at the age of 81, spent 28 years in the department from 1965-1993.

