Final sentence in adult court handed down in Halpern killing

Sep. 19—LIMA — Two Lima area teenagers were sentenced Tuesday — one in Allen County Common Pleas Court, the other several miles away in the county's juvenile court — for their respective roles in the June 2022 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.

Jaquan Glenn, 19, entered into an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Tuesday morning to a minimum of 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony that included a three-year firearm specification.

Less than two hours later, across town in Allen County Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Brianna Patrick was ordered to spend a minimum of four years in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services on identical charges. (See related story.)

Glenn's reduced role

In June of 2022, six teenagers — four of whom were minors at the time — attempted to rob Halpern by luring him out of his home. Prosecutors say the group of six defendants — Glenn, Patrick, Keion Darden, Khyrese Garner, Bryanna Houston and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis — drove to 764 W. Lane Ave. in Lima on the morning of June 10 with the intention of robbing Halpern of drugs, money or weapons.

Two of the males who were carrying replica weapons got to the threshold of the home when they were engaged by Halpern. David Halpern, Jaden's father, saw what he believed to be an assault rifle he fired one shot. His son stepped in front of the bullet and was struck in the back.

Allen County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said the deal offered to Glenn, which capped his prison time at 14 years, was due to his limited role primarily as the driver of the vehicle that evening. Jenna Halpern, the victim's sister, nonetheless criticized Glenn.

"People are labeling you as just the driver, but don't think you are any less to blame for this. It was in your hands to leave at any time," she said. "It could have ended there. It could have been any one of you that was struck by a stray bullet."

Judge Terri Kohlrieser had similar words for Glenn.

"Any one of you could have just walked away. Any one of you could have said, 'This is stupid!' I don't know what was going through people's minds that day," the judge said.

Glenn did not speak on his own behalf during Tuesday's sentencing. Defense attorney Anthony Van Noy said his client wanted the Halpern family "to know how sorry he is."

Case near final resolutions

Glenn was the fourth of four teenagers tried as adults in connection with Halpern's death to be sentenced. Darden, 19, was sentenced in June to a minimum of 23 years in prison. Houston, 18, will likewise spend 23 to 28 years in prison without the chance of early release. Garner, 17, was sentenced earlier this month to 15 years to life in prison.

Houston and Garner have filed appeals in their cases.

A juvenile court hearing is scheduled for next week for Thomas-Lewis, the final defendant to have her case resolved.