Final sentences in federal Nuestra Familia gang case. Crimes run out of California prison

A final defendant has been sentenced on federal drugs charges related to Operation Red Reaper, a massive federal investigation that targeted the Nuestra Familia gang in 2019 in central California.

Angel Montes on Monday was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, the 27-year-old facilitated the distribution of drugs and the collection of proceeds from the gang’s criminal activities.

Dozens of people were arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper, including Salvador Castro Jr. and Raymond Lopez, who were high ranking members of the Nuestra Familia, according to the DOJ.

They were accused of using contraband cellphones to orchestrate drug trafficking and sales while inside Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga in western Fresno County.

The drugs were transported to a stash house in Kings County, where other gang members “coordinated the preparation and delivery of the drugs to distributors throughout Kings and Tulare Counties,” the DOJ said.

Castro Jr. was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison. Lopez was given 16 years and eight months.

Also part of the case:

Jesse Juarez, 32, sentenced to 16 years and eight months

Manuel Garcia, 36, sentenced to 15 years

Rafael Lopez 42, sentenced to 15 years

Raul Lopez, 52, sentenced to 15 years

Michael Rocha, 40, sentenced to 10 years and one month

Ramon Amador 33, sentenced to 10 years

Daniel Juarez, 31, sentenced to 8 years

Manuel Barrera, 28, sentenced to five years and 10 months

Joann Bernal, 36, sentenced to time served

Nuestra Familia sentences for federal crimes

Several other defendants have been sentenced in related cases, according to the Department of Justice.

On Monday, Eric Mercado was sentenced to two years and six months for illegal possession of a machine gun.

Late last month, a 41-year-old Hanford man was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute, 500 grams and more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, lorentino Gutierrez conspired to traffic more than two kilograms of methamphetamine between in 2019. He used his Cadillac Escalade as collateral to buy the drugs, which were picked up in Bakersfield and being driven back to Hanford when investigators stopped and searched the car and found five bags of methamphetamine, the DOJ said.

Ernesto Zibray, a co-defendant in that case, pleaded guilty to distribution of meth and is scheduled to be sentenced July 10. He faces a minimum 10 years, and maximum of life in prison, and a fine up to $10 million.