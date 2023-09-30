Final statistics from Kentucky football’s 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida
The University of Kentucky football team defeated the 22nd-ranked Florida Gators 33-14 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday in a critical early-season Southeastern Conference game for both teams.
The Wildcats are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Florida is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Kentucky returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 (ESPN) when it visits No. 1-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia in Athens.
Next game
Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 5-0 (2-0 SEC), Georgia 4-0 (1-0)
Series: Georgia leads 62-12-2
Last meeting: Georgia won 16-6 on Nov. 19, 2022, in Lexington