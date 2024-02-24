Final stretch for sturgeon spearing season, slow harvest continues Saturday

(WFRV) – As northeast Wisconsin reaches the final weekend of the sturgeon spearing season, DNR officials reiterate that harvest is remaining slow.

Michael Blanck stands with his 51.1-pound, 67.0-inch, F1 lake sturgeon at the Southwest Winnebago registration station.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) daily sturgeon update has been provided, and on the season’s second-to-last day harvesting continues to be relatively quiet.

Spearers on the Upriver Lakes found success for the first time in three days, registering 10 fish; including three juvenile females, two adult females, and five males.

A total of 15 fish were harvested on Lake Winnebago on February 24, with three juvenile females, two adult females, and 10 males registered. Southwest Winnebago continues to be the busiest registration station – registering 13 of the 15 harvested fish.

Saturday’s largest fish was a 62.5-pound, 62.5-inch, M2 lake sturgeon speared by Jamie Morgan, who brought their catch to the Southwest Winnebago registration station.

The Poygan, Neenah, Stockbridge, and Quinney registration stations will remain closed. All other stations will be open for the final day of the season.

