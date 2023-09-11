Final suspect accused of attacking Ga. Lowe’s employee during robbery has now been arrested

It was a story that went viral earlier this year – a coastal Georgia Lowe’s employee lost her job after she was attacked trying to stop a group of thieves from stealing merchandise from the store.

Now, the third and final suspect involved in that attack has been arrested.

Takyah Shalone Berry, 22, was booked into the Effingham County Detention Center and charged with robbery, battery, exploitation or inflicting pain to an elder person and wearing a mask, hood or device to conceal identity.

The incident happened in July.

Donna Hansbrough, 68, worked at the Lowe’s home improvement store in Rincon. Police said three people came into the store and loaded up their shopping cart with about $2,100 worth of merchandise.

That’s when one of the thieves hit Hansbrough in the face three times, leaving her with a black eye, police said.

Police said despite the attack, Hansbrough was fired for violating the store’s policy when it comes to shoplifting.

Days later, Lowe’s senior management spoke to Hansbrough and reinstated her job and Hansbrough accepted their offer.

Up till now, only two of the three suspects had been arrested.

Police confirmed to WJCL-TV, that the final suspect, Berry, was taken into custody on Thursday with the help of Savannah police.

Berry’s charges include two felonies and two misdemeanors. She is currently being held without bond.

