Final suspect apprehended at border in connection to murder of teen
Pima County Sheriff's Department says United States Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended Zachary Connor, the sixth and final suspect linked to the murder of a 16-year-old boy, on Saturday at the Nogales Port.
Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina at 11:30 p.m. on June 21 after receiving a call from someone claiming his friend had been shot at a park.
The victim, later identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez, was pronounced dead a couple of days later.
On Thursday, law enforcement officers arrested the following suspects:
21-year-old Joseph Nolan
19-year-old Drake Nolan
18-year-old Paul Rodriguez
16-year-old William Marley
19-year-old Richard Miller
All five have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.
Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Final suspect apprehended at border in connection to murder of teen