Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires

The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.

RELATED STORIES:

Hughley has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hughley is one of three people arrested in the death of Bradley Coleman in July. Coleman, a father and coach who was visiting Atlanta from Louisiana, was shot after he tried to stop a group of carjackers from stealing his car at a QuickTrip in Peachtree Corners.

After shooting Coleman, the would-be carjackers sped away. Gwinnett Police arrested one of the suspects, David Booker, ten days later. The second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested on Aug. 1.