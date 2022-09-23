Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested.
Gwinnett County police said Josiah Hughley, 20, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals and the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit in Atlanta.
Hughley has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Hughley is one of three people arrested in the death of Bradley Coleman in July. Coleman, a father and coach who was visiting Atlanta from Louisiana, was shot after he tried to stop a group of carjackers from stealing his car at a QuickTrip in Peachtree Corners.
After shooting Coleman, the would-be carjackers sped away. Gwinnett Police arrested one of the suspects, David Booker, ten days later. The second suspect, Miles Collins, was arrested on Aug. 1.