Final suspect charged in fatal shooting of Marcus Atienza in Ensley

A fourth and final suspect has been arrested in the Nov. 7 homicide of 20-year-old Marcus Atienza.

Ellis Miguel Clark, Jr., 23, was booked into Escambia County Jail early Thursday morning for his alleged part in the fatal shooting.

Atienza was found gunned down in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at a vacant lot on Rawls Avenue in Ensley.

Third arrest: Third person arrested in homicide of 20-year-old in Ensley; one suspect still at-large

Louisiana Drive homicide: Pensacola man arrested in connection with Louisiana Drive homicide

An Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report alleges Atienza was at the location to sell marijuana to Clark and 20-year-old Nicholas Joseph Wells.

Investigators suspect Clark and Wells both fired shots at Atienza, took his cash and two bags of marijuana and ran on foot back to the getaway vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, parked down the street.

Delareian Gaffney, 20, and Teleah Billingsley, 19, were allegedly waiting in the Jeep for Clark and Wells to return.

Gaffney and Billingsley were arrested the day after the shooting. Both were charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony.

Wells was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

Clark is being held without bond. His arraignment is set for Feb. 5.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man Ellis Clark arrested in homicide of Marcus Atienza