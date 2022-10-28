Final suspect in Okie Pinokie murder sentenced

Oct. 28—After more than four years since the brutal killing of Drake Smith, all three responsible for the death have been sentenced.

Joshua Kean, 28, of La Fontaine, was sentenced Thursday in Miami County Circuit Court to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, all executed, per an agreed upon and judge-approved plea agreement where he plead guilty to a Level 2 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Kean has credit for time served of 1,610 days and more than 500 days of credit for good behavior. Thus, his effective time in the DOC is a little more than 24 years.

Kean was originally arrested back in May 2018 in the desert of Imperial County, California, in relation to the killing of Drake Smith, 22, of Summitville. Court documents say Smith's death was a plot — organized by Kean, Jonesboro resident Brittany Morris and Marion resident Ethan Cain — to lure Smith to the state-owned woods known as Okie Pinokie to rob the Summitville resident of drugs and money gone wrong.

Smith's body was found by mushroom hunters a few hours later on March 19, 2018, severely beaten by a metal breaker bar and lying just a few feet away from his truck.

Kean and Cain fled to southern California in a bid to get to Mexico but were later caught and extradited back to Miami County.

Earlier this year, Cain pleaded guilty to a charge of felony murder in connection with Smith's death, and he was sentenced to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

A couple months later, a jury convicted Morris of felony counts of aiding, inducing or causing murder and aiding, inducing or causing robbery, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft, for her role in the case. She was sentenced to 48 years, with 46 of those executed. She is currently in the process of appealing her conviction.

Thursday's sentencing hearing was brief, lasting 15 minutes and included no oral victim impact statements or oral argument between the prosecution and defense attorneys. That's because the plea was a set term plea agreement, meaning there's nothing for the presiding judge to decide on except whether to accept or reject the plea agreement.

Kean spoke briefly when given the opportunity, expressing his remorse for his role in the killing.

"I'm sorry," he said. "There's nothing I can say or can't say, just I'm sorry."

Miami County Prosecutor Jeff Sinkovics said he hopes Kean's sentencing, as well as Cain's and Morris', brings some kind of closure to the victim's family, though he added he doesn't think such a thing is possible in this murder case.

"The holidays are coming up, and Drake will not be there," Sinkovics said.

Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr described the case as a "human tragedy" for the lifelong effect it will have on all the affected families and loved ones.

"There are no winners in cases like these," Spahr said.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.