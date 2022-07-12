Final suspect in Ottawa County cold case brought to U.S. from Rome to face charges

CHARLOTTE – A former Eaton County woman who had been jailed in Europe for more than two years has been extradited to Michigan and formally charged in connection with the 20-year-old murder of her then-husband.

Beverly McCallum, 62, was turned over to Eaton County Sheriff's deputies at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Friday, sheriff's officials said Monday in a news release. She was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and disinterment or mutilation of a body. A judge set her bond at $10 million.

McCallum is the last of three suspects to be prosecuted in what police dubbed the "Jack in the Box" murder case, which went unsolved until experts were able to identify burned remains found in a metal footlocker near an Ottawa County blueberry field in 2015.

Robert Caraballo

The victim was Roberto Caraballo, 37, who was married to McCallum when he was bludgeoned and suffocated in the basement of a house on Horatio Street in 2002, police said.

In 2018, prosecutors brought charges against McCallum, her daughter, Dineane Ducharme and Christopher McMillan, a friend of Ducharme's.

McMillan pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.

Ducharme was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body and is serving life in prison without parole.

McCallum was living out of the country when the charges were issued. She was arrested in Rome in 2020 and was held in an Italian jail until she was extradited.

McCallum fought the extradition to the U.S. in European courts, lodging an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Her appeal claimed the punishment in Michigan for first-degree murder, which is a life sentence without the possibility of parole, is inhumane.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd told The Sentinel that, working with U.S. diplomatic authorities, he agreed to reduce the open murder charge he had filed against McCallum to second-degree murder, which carries a punishment of any term of years up to and including life in prison, but allows the possibility of release on parole.

Story continues

"I had to make a tactical decision," Lloyd said. "My hands were tied. If she were to be released and if she were to go to a country that did not extradite to the U.S., then I would lose any possibility to try to prosecute her at all."

McMillan, who agreed to testify against the other two defendants as part of his plea deal, told police the murder was planned and that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs, where the three defendants attacked him with at least one hammer, a detective testified in a November 2018 warrant hearing.

More: Woman to stand trial in 17-year-old, 'Jack in the Box' murder case from Charlotte

More: 1 of 3 defendants in 2002 Charlotte murder case sentenced to at least 15 years in prison

More: Woman sentenced for beating, suffocating man to death in Charlotte in 2002

The three beat him with a hammer and, upon realizing he was still alive, suffocated him by wrapping a plastic bag around his head, according to testimony.

Ducharme told police she had nothing to do with Caraballo's death but admitted helping dispose of his body.

It was unclear if McCallum has retained an attorney. She was represented in the arraignment hearing by the Eaton County Public Defender's Office, according to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.

— Contact Lansing State Journal reporter Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Sentinel reporter Carolyn Muyskens contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Extradited from Rome, woman faces murder charge in death of husband 20 years ago