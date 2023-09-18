Final suspect picked up in 2022 death of Hopewell child P'Aris Mi-Unique Moore

HOPEWELL – Hopewell Police have arrested a third suspect in the shooting death last December of an eight-year-old girl.

The suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile, was arrested Sept. 14 in New York, police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email late Monday afternoon. He has been extradited to Virginia and is being held at a local juvenile detention center.

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting from inside a vehicle.

Allen said the boy is a New York resident. It was not immediately clear what his ties to Hopewell were.

P'Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore

Eight-year-old P’Aris Mi-Unique Moore was killed Dec. 30, 2022, on Freeman Street in east Hopewell. Police originally reported that her death was the result of an altercation involving a vehicle near where she and some friends were playing.

Two other suspects, Jamari Antonio Taylor, 20, of Hopewell, and Rayquan Latrel Harvell, 18, of Chesterfield County, were indicted Aug. 8 on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Taylor also was indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Taylor is due in Hopewell Circuit Court Oct. 11 for a status hearing. A similar hearing for Harvell is set for Nov. 1.

Taylor, who shares a last name with the victim's mother but is not related to her, also is a suspect in the June 24 slaying of William Jamal Claiborne at the Langston Park Apartments in Hopewell. Taylor was being held in jail when the P'Aris Moore murder indictments were handed up.

Allen said the juvenile is the final suspect police were looking for in the investigation.

“The Hopewell Police Department would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal partnerships that assisted in investigating and apprehending each offender in this case,” she wrote in the email.

In Virginia, juveniles may be tried as an adult if they are at least 14 years old at the time the crime was committed and if that crime would have been a felony if committed by an adult. The commonwealth's attorney would request it to be transferred from the juvenile into the adult court system.

