Final testimony day: Expert witnesses debate pain, consciousness in SC execution protocols

Attorneys debating the constitutionality of South Carolina’s new death penalty statute wrapped up all remaining testimony on Wednesday. Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning before Judge Jocelyn Newman starts deliberations, just in time to make the Aug. 4th deadline imposed by the state Supreme Court.

The final expert witness for the plaintiffs, Dr. Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist, took the stand as well as three expert witnesses for the South Carolina Department for Corrections and Gov. Henry McMaster. Two of SCDC’s witnesses, Dr. Jorge Alvarez, a cardiologist in San Antonio, and Dr. Ronald Keith Wright, a retired medical examiner, testified virtually. The state’s final witness, Dr. D’Michelle DuPre, a former police officer and medical examiner, testified in court.

The witnesses gave varying opinions on how electricity affects the brain, heart and skin of someone who is executed in an electric chair and debated how quickly someone may lose consciousness when shot directly in the heart by a firing squad.

Here are some key takeaways from the last day of witness testimony:

According to his affidavit filed with the complaint for the lawsuit, Dr. Arden reviewed 80 autopsy reports of electric chair executions from other states in preparation for his testimony Wednesday, as well as the autopsy reports from SCDC that were released to the plaintiffs after Monday’s pre-trial agreements.

Arden said, in his opinion, many of the images reviewed indicated marks that were electrical burns, either on the head or knee, where straps are typically located on electric chairs. Lindsey Vann, attorney for Justice 360, asked Dr. Arden if judicial electrocution be painful.

“As long as the person is still conscious when that person would be perceiving the high voltage of electricity through his or her body,” Arden said. “That in and of itself would be painful and excruciating.”

When someone may become unconscious during an execution by electrocution was debated by SCDC attorney Daniel Plyler on cross-examination. Arden said it’s clear electricity could make someone unconscious and kill them, but he wasn’t “certain how rapidly that occurs.”

SCDC’s first witness, Dr. Alvarez, gave his opinion on how a firing squad execution would stop the heart.

“The way it’s been outlined in the protocol, it would account for a relatively immediate cessation of blood flow to the individual hence stopping the heart from functioning in its appropriate manner and leading to a rapid decline in consciousness and awareness and ultimately death,” Alvarez said.

On cross examination, the attorney for the death row inmates, Joshua Kendrick, asked about Dr. Alvarez’s experience with gunshot wounds. Alvarez mentioned his only experience working with gunshot wounds outside of his medical training was after the bombing at the Boston Marathon in 2013, where his wife was running, as a first responder.

SCDC’s witness, Dr. Ronald Wright, is not a stranger to court testimony. According to his website, he’s testified or submitted depositions in hundreds of criminal and civil trials. Dr. Wright testified on his opinion of how fatal an execution by electrocution is, claiming that lower voltages are more dangerous.

As discussed in Tuesday's testimony, SC’s protocol for an electric chair execution starts its shock sequence at 2,000 volts for four-and-a-half seconds, 1,000 volts for eight seconds and 120 volts for 120 seconds. For comparison, Tennessee’s protocol starts at 1,750 volts of electricity for 20 seconds, stops for 15 seconds and releases a second sequence at 1,750 volts for another 15 seconds.

However, on cross examination, Justice 360 attorney, Hannah Freedman, asked Dr. Wright his opinion on the firing squad. “It hurts,” he said.

The state’s final witness, a former police officer in Columbia and medical examiner, Dr. D’Michele DuPre, gave her opinion on the effectiveness of SC’s firing squad protocols.

“According to the protocols that I've reviewed for South Carolina, the firing squad would be very rapid, it would be very disruptive to the heart and the surrounding tissue. I believe that the person would become immediately unconscious and would not feel pain and that would not be cruel and unusual punishment,” she said.

However, when questioned by Kendrick during cross examination, she agreed it would only be quick and painless if done properly and that required a level of marksmanship from the shooters participating in the execution.

“You have not seen anything related to the level of marksmanship in any of the shooters that South Carolina will have when they do, in fact, shoot someone?” Kendrick asked. “That’s correct,” DuPre said.

After closing arguments Thursday, Judge Newman will have 30 days to deliberate and reach a decision, according to the state Supreme Court order on the case. However, after a decision is reached, the case is expected to move into an appeal regardless of the outcome.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on Twitter @kathryncasteel.

