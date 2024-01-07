Final thoughts

TechCrunch

The Big Three U.S. automakers (Ford, GM and Stellantis) won't have big splashy displays and announcements as in past years. AI is a theme that is popping up everywhere and perhaps surprising to some, hydrogen fuel will also have a presence. One of note is Gbike, a Seoul-based shared e-scooters and e-bikes operator that is gearing up to go public on the Korean stock market and is reviewing acquisition targets.