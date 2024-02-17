Final thoughts for the week
Taking a final look back at the week that was and what we should keep an eye out for next week.
Taking a final look back at the week that was and what we should keep an eye out for next week.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $130 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands like Apple, Cuisinart and iRobot.
Save on items from fave brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Nike and more.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Chic and compact, it's like eye candy for your counter.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
This week's TMA: Zuckerberg thinks the Quest 3 is a 'better product' than Apple's Vision Pro, Waymo robotaxis crash into the same pickup truck, twice, United Airlines grounds new Airbus fleet over no smoking sign law.
Snap up these snuggly favorites and experience the slip-ons shoppers say are 'way more comfortable' than those ... other pairs.
Here's what the latest health news says about exercise, depression and more.
Headwinds such as elevated prices compared to gas vehicles, higher financing costs, and lack of charging infrastructure among other issues have put a lid on EV growth in the US. But on the flip side, it’s an extremely advantageous time for consumers looking to buy or lease an EV.
Investors are bracing for a potential Producer Price Inflation surprise after the CPI report spooked markets.
Our testers and nearly 9,000 5-star reviewers agree: The Apple AirPods give epic noise-canceling, bass-booming sound — and right now they are $60 off.
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Engadget is looking for experienced freelance tech writers to contribute news stories, reviews and buying guides.
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
"Very little shake when the car is in motion," one fan observed.
Take your pout from chapped to enchanting as winter wanes. Bonus: It contains a wrinkle-reducer, too.
It's the NBA All-Star break, though it's still important to look into any of these free agents to improve your roster. Check out our latest waiver wire suggestions to boost your lineups before the break is over.