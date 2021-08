The Daily Beast

WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via GettyU.S. forces preparing the final civilian evacuations amid tightened security at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport intercepted as many as five rockets aimed at them Monday morning, CNN reports. The bombs started coming down hours after the U.S. confirmed it had launched a drone attack in a residential neighborhood on what it said was a suicide bomber who was heading for the airport. At least nine members of families who had at one time worked with U.S. forces we