Final victim of Reedley quadruple homicide identified. All were killed violently, police say

The last unidentified victim of the quadruple homicide in Reedley was identified Wednesday while police said they are still working on a motive for the killings.

Reedley Police Chief Jose Garza said the victim found Saturday who had not previously been named was 61-year-old Darrell Bond. He also lived in the home where he was found dead with his father, Billy, 81, and Billy’s daughter-in-law, Guadalupe, 44.

Darrell Bond’s son, Matthew Bond, was found Tuesday in a detached garage at a home on Church Avenue one house north of where the first three were discovered, Garza said. Matthew Bond was married Guadalupe.

All of them lived at the house where the three bodies were found.

Police said they have arrested a 17-year-old accused of their killings, and he is held without bond at Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

Garza said they were all killed violently but he stopped short of describing how, citing a need to protect the investigation.

Police had not determined what immediately preceded the violence, he said.

Matthew Bond, 43, was known to associate with the teen, Garza said in an update Wednesday.

Police went Saturday to a home in the 1100 block of South Church Avenue, which is south of Dinuba Avenue, after a reported break-in, he said.

Police said Tuesday evening they arrested the 17-year-old in connection to the quadruple homicide in Reedley after serving a search warrant. The teen fled on foot but was caught not far away.

The teen’s mother, Brynn Curtis, 34, and her boyfriend, Rafael Gonzalez, 21, were also arrested and accused Tuesday by police of accessory after the fact.

Police said they found a safe that had been pried open and was completely empty inside the original home. It was known to hold guns, money and some other items that belonged to Billy Bond, and may have been a motive behind the crimes, Garza said.

Police said they had been called in response to a possible break-in at the home on Saturday but did not find anyone home when they got there. As they began to investigate the backyard, they noticed a tarp before discovering the first two victims.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call Reedley police at 559-637-4250 or two tip lines at 559-356-8690 (English) or 559-246-4183 (Spanish).

Two people were found dead in the backyard of a Reedley, California home on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza speaks to media on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2024, about a quadruple homicide that killed family members.