Final victims in Mojave Desert shooting massacre identified

The final two victims who were among six people found shot to death in the Mojave Desert were identified Friday night.

The massacre took place on Jan. 23 in a remote desert area in Adelanto, located in San Bernardino County.

At the time, the San Bernardino County deputies received a call from one of the victims, Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, saying he had been shot.

Deputies responded to the area at around 8:15 p.m. and with assistance from a California Highway Patrol airship, quickly located five bodies. The sixth victim was discovered the following morning.

All of the victims had been shot while four were also burned, authorities said. Four of the victims were identified as:

Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto

Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia

Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia

Jose Ruelas-Calderon, 45, of El Mirage

The last two victims to be identified Friday night are Narcisco Sandoval, 47, and Adrian Ochoa-Salgado, 41.

This aerial image from Sky5 taken on Jan. 24, 2024, shows evidence markers where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage. (KTLA)

A SUV is seen riddled with bullet holes and surrounded by evidence markers in the Mojave Desert near Victorville, California on Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Investigators are seen at the dirt crossroads in the Mojave Desert where the bodies of six people were discovered. Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

A vehicle where six people were found dead is seen in El Mirage on Jan. 24, 2024. (DonLuisMeza)

This aerial image from Sky5 taken on Jan. 24, 2024, shows evidence markers where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage. (KTLA)

A SUV is seen riddled with bullet holes and surrounded by evidence markers in the Mojave Desert near Victorville, California on Jan. 24, 2024. (KTLA)

Authorities investigate after six bodies were found off Highway 395 in El Mirage on Jan. 23, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

Sketch of one of six victims brutally killed in the Mojave Desert on Jan. 23, 2024. (SBSD)

Investigators believed the deadly shootings stemmed from a dispute over illegal marijuana.

At the scene, a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Oregon license plate had shattered windows and was riddled with bullet holes. Just yards away, a white Dodge Caravan minivan was undamaged.

Since the deadly shooting incident, authorities used human and technological sources to track down and arrest five suspects who were identified as:

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, of Apple Valley

Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24, of Apple Valley

Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33, of Adelanto

Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, of Adelanto

Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, of Adelanto

County investigators have not confirmed whether the massacre is related to the cross-border drug trade saying, “We can’t comment on if this is cartel-related or not.”

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder in Riverside County

The Shadow Mountain area, which is just west of where the murders took place, is known for illicit marijuana incidents, according to SBSD Sherriff Shannon Dicus.

The killings remain under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904 or Deputy Coroner Carol Fostore at 909-387-2978.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.