Final victims in Mojave Desert shooting massacre identified
The final two victims who were among six people found shot to death in the Mojave Desert were identified Friday night.
The massacre took place on Jan. 23 in a remote desert area in Adelanto, located in San Bernardino County.
At the time, the San Bernardino County deputies received a call from one of the victims, Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, saying he had been shot.
Deputies responded to the area at around 8:15 p.m. and with assistance from a California Highway Patrol airship, quickly located five bodies. The sixth victim was discovered the following morning.
All of the victims had been shot while four were also burned, authorities said. Four of the victims were identified as:
Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto
Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia
Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia
Jose Ruelas-Calderon, 45, of El Mirage
The last two victims to be identified Friday night are Narcisco Sandoval, 47, and Adrian Ochoa-Salgado, 41.
Investigators believed the deadly shootings stemmed from a dispute over illegal marijuana.
At the scene, a dark-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Oregon license plate had shattered windows and was riddled with bullet holes. Just yards away, a white Dodge Caravan minivan was undamaged.
Since the deadly shooting incident, authorities used human and technological sources to track down and arrest five suspects who were identified as:
Toniel Baez-Duarte, 34, of Apple Valley
Mateo Baez-Duarte, 24, of Apple Valley
Jose Nicolas Hernandez-Sarabia, 33, of Adelanto
Jose Gregorio Hernandez-Sarabia, 34, of Adelanto
Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, of Adelanto
County investigators have not confirmed whether the massacre is related to the cross-border drug trade saying, “We can’t comment on if this is cartel-related or not.”
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder in Riverside County
The Shadow Mountain area, which is just west of where the murders took place, is known for illicit marijuana incidents, according to SBSD Sherriff Shannon Dicus.
The killings remain under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Michelle Del Rio at 909-890-4904 or Deputy Coroner Carol Fostore at 909-387-2978.
Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.