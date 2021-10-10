His final years: Records reveal family turmoil before murder of horse trainer with Aiken ties

Oct. 10—A prominent dressage trainer with Aiken ties was found murdered in his home in June; there were no signs of a struggle and police have yet to name any suspects. Court records reveal years of family turmoil before the murder.

Martijn Stuurman, 46, who was killed in June in Spartanburg County, was involved in a child custody battle and was a victim in a criminal investigation at the time of his death, according to court records obtained by the Aiken Standard.

On June 13, police found Stuurman's body in his residence on Aldrich Road in Chesnee after one of his trainees called in a welfare check, said Lt. Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office during a phone call on Sept. 21.

Stuurman's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Sept. 16 press release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators have not released a cause of death or an incident report to the media.

The sheriff's office will not be releasing the cause of death "as long as it is an active investigation," said investigator Capt. Steve Cooper with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office during a phone call on Oct. 5.

The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office also declined to release any information during a phone call on Oct. 4.

During a press conference on Sept. 16, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said based on the way the home was entered, it seemed whoever committed the homicide knew Stuurman.

Regarding the crime scene, "nothing appeared to be in disarray and there wasn't any sign of struggle," Bobo said during the Sept. 21 phone call.

A distinguished figure in the horse community

Stuurman was a highly trained equestrian; he traveled the world to perfect his craft and became a top dressage competitor at a young age.

Learning from the best, Stuurman trained with Dutch Olympic rider Coby van Baalen, Dutch Olympic coach Henk van Bergen and German trainer Johan Hinnemann, according to one of his previous employers at Solomon Farm.

During his time in Aiken, he trained fellow riders in dressage and bred premier horses.

Stuurman lived in Aiken County from November 2017 until April 2021, when he relocated to Spartanburg County, according to a press release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Legal turbulence within the family

Stuurman's ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Abigail Louise Ronco, and her new husband, Damian Alexander Connor, have pending criminal charges in Aiken County on allegations they sexually assaulted Stuurman's horse multiple times, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

One of Stuurman's mares was sexually assaulted in September 2019, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Ronco reported the incident at their Aiken County residence on Willow Run Road on Sept. 20, 2019, according to the report.

Police said a female horse had a rope tied around its legs, restraining the horse; a local veterinarian told Ronco there was irritation in the uterus and "vaginal bruising and irritation up to 6-8 inches," according to the report.

After filing the police report, Ronco made a Facebook post discussing the incident, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

"This mare is special. She is Martijn Stuurman's dressage horse and future mother of many more amazing riding horses," Ronco said in the post.

In the spring 2020, police were searching for evidence in a child pornography investigation involving Connor when they obtained video footage related to three sexual assaults of Stuurman's horse in May 2019, June 2019 and September 2019, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

On May 19, 2020, the South Carolina Attorney General's Office charged Connor with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; police stated Connor distributed videos of minors, 8 to 14 years of age, engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity, according to the arrest warrants.

Video evidence found during the child pornography investigation led to Connor being charged with three counts of buggery (rape of an animal) and Ronco being charged with two counts of buggery, in connection to the assault of Stuurman's horse, according to the arrest warrants.

Ronco and Connor were both issued a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Ronco was released on May 29, 2020, and Connor was released one day later on May 30, 2020, according to Aiken County court records.

Stuurman initiates custody battle

Court documents obtained from the Aiken County Courthouse detail a child custody battle between Stuurman, Ronco and Connor.

Following the charges of child pornography against Connor, Stuurman filed a motion for sole temporary custody of the minor in Aiken County family court on Sept. 29, 2020, according to court records.

In his request, Stuurman also asked the court prohibit Connor "from being around the minor at any time in light of the child pornography charges filed and pending against him," and asked the court to "restrain [Ronco and Connor] from threatening, harassing, or bothering the Plaintiff in any way or manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, during the pendency of this action," according to court records.

Stuurman also asked the court for a permanent restraining order against Connor on Sept. 29, 2020, according to court records.

The three involved parties lived together following Stuurman and Ronco's separation so the child would be close to both parents; this arrangement ended after Connor's arrest on child pornography charges, when Stuurman "immediately moved out and established his own residence," according to court records.

In the original custody complaint filed on Sept. 29, 2020, Stuurman's attorney states Ronco told Stuurman that he was the biological father of her child and "the child only knows [Stuurman] to be his father."

However, after Stuurman moved out, Ronco told him "(for the first time) that he is not the minor child's biological father and that Defendant Connor was the child's biological father," according to the custody complaint.

Court hearing held weeks before murder

On May 27, 2021, a court hearing was held pursuant to the custody case, according to court records.

Stuurman demonstrated that he was a psychological parent to the minor, having financially and emotionally supported the child since their birth, according to the second temporary order filed in family court on May 27, 2021.

The judge ruled Ronco's husband, Connor, "shall be and is hereby restrained, enjoined, and prohibited from having any contact whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with the minor," according to court records.

The Aiken Standard reached out to Stuurman's attorney J. Benjamin Stevens, of The Stevens Firm, P.A., multiple times by phone regarding paternity findings, but did not receive a response.

Following Stuurman's murder in June, Ronco and Connor filed a motion for an emergency hearing, according to court records.

On Aug. 30, 2021, the court ordered that the case not be dismissed and custody and visitation remain as previously ordered, according to emergency hearing court records.

Bobo confirmed information from court records stating Ronco is no longer residing in Aiken County and has moved to Maine with the minor, during the Sept. 21 phone call.

The court prohibited Connor from moving to Maine with Ronco due to the pending child pornography charges against him; however, during the emergency hearing, the court found that Connor relocated to Maine after informing the court that "he was only visiting Maine with approval from his bondsman," according to court records.

Bobo said in the Sept. 21 phone call that he was under the impression Connor was not permitted to move to Maine and still resided in Aiken because of the pending child pornography charges, contrasting the court's findings.

South Carolina's 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks said during a phone call on Oct. 5 that Connor is allowed to leave the state "under the conditions of the bond set by the judge."

The Aiken Standard attempted to contact Connor's bail bondsman, Georgia-Carolina Bail Bonds, by phone to find out where Connor is currently residing, but did not receive a response.

The next custody hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1, 2021 via virtual courtroom, according to court documents.

Investigation stagnant, $25,000 reward offered

After almost four months of investigation in Chesnee and no findings, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office distributed a press release stating "there is a potential person(s) of interest in the Aiken, S.C. area," on Sept. 16, 2021.

No suspects "can [be] named" at this time, said Bobo during the Sept. 21 phone call.

A reward of $25,000 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for Stuurman's death, according to the release.

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said the department offered assistance to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and will continue to assist whenever needed, during a phone call on Sept. 21.

"They assisted when we initially came down there, and I'm sure they would again if the need arose for us to go back," Bobo said of the partnership during the Sept. 21 phone call.

Contact Investigator Jon Guest at 864-503-4595 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any leads.