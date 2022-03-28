Finalists named for Ashland police chief; pick could be made Thursday

ASHLAND — The town is one step closer to having a replacement for retired Police Chief Vincent Alfano.

Town Manager Michael Herbert announced there are two finalists for the position — Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi and Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago.

Acting Police Chief Richard Briggs chose not to pursue the position. He will remain acting chief until the new chief comes on board, Herbert said in his announcement.

Natick police Lt. Cara Rossi

Briggs has been serving as acting chief since Alfano's retirement last June 30.

When reached by the Daily News, Rossi declined to comment about being a finalist. Santiago said he is thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm just hopeful. I'm excited and nervous at the same time," he said. "I'm excited to see what happens on Thursday. Ultimately, the decision comes down to the town manager and the (Select) Board."

Shirley Police Chief Samuel Santiago

Rossi has been with the Natick Police Department since 1994 and recently completed the FBI National Academy. She is currently the department's public information officer, as well as commanding officer for the department's community services and traffic division. Prior to that, she was command officer for the operations division.

Outside of police work, she previously worked as a case worker for the state Department of Youth Services and holds a master's degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College in Paxton.

Santiago has been with the Shirley Police Department for 19 years. Prior to becoming chief, he was a sergeant and patrol supervisor for the department.

Santiago is also an adjunct faculty member at Anna Maria College and holds a master's degree in public administration from Clark University in Worcester, a master's degree in criminal justice and an MBA from Anna Maria College, and is pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice from the California University of Pennsylvania.

According to Herbert, an initial pool of 14 candidates was narrowed to six, who were forwarded for interviews by an independent screening committee. Committee members included Superintendent of Schools James Adams; retired Fire Capt. Micheal Brogan; retired Police Chief Bob Gonfrade; community activist Makeda Keegan; Izzy Assencoa; and Fiona Sirur.

Herbert said he will interview both candidates from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday live on WACA-TV. Herbert said the public is encouraged to provide feedback after the interviews at mherbert@ashlandmass.com.

"The process will conclude with an offer of employment extended, contingent upon a satisfactory background check," the town manager said.

