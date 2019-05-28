Finally: Good News About Prostate Cancer That Could Save Your Life

In the United States, 1 out of every 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. Scary news, but here's something positive: The number of deaths due to the disease has plunged an amazing 51 percent from 1993 to 2016, according to the American Cancer Society, due largely to a combination of active surveillance and improved interventions.

"That is the largest fall of any major cancer of either men or women," says Jonathan Simons, MD, an oncologist and the president and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. While the disease remains the most common cancer among American men other than skin cancer, with an estimated 164,690 new cases diagnosed in 2018, it is largely found in men aged 65 and older, with an average of diagnosis at age 66. Check out some more myths and truths about prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer facts

The prostate is a small gland about the size of a ping-pong ball located in men deep inside the groin, between the base of the penis and the rectum. Its job is to supply the seminal fluid (which mixes with sperm from the testes) in order to help sperm travel. A collection of nerves and blood vessels, called the neurovascular bundle, sits on either side of the prostate and also helps to control erectile function—which is why difficulty with erections is one of the signs of prostate cancer men should never ignore. In addition, the urethra, a narrow tube that connects to the bladder, runs through the middle of the prostate and along the length of the penis, through which both semen and urine travel out of the body. The prostate isn't an essential organ, but it does play an important part in reproductive function.

Prostate cancer occurs when normal prostate cells mutate and grow out of control. But not all prostate cancers are alike. Some are very slow-growing and can take years to develop; others are aggressive and likely to divide and spread to other parts of the body relatively quickly.

Know your risk

Although age plays an important role, "Between 60 and 70 percent of prostate cancer is based on genetics," says Dr. Simons. The disease is more common among African American men, who are 76 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer compared to white men and 2.2 times more likely to die from the disease, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Knowing your family history is key: Men who have had a relative with prostate cancer are twice as likely to develop the disease; those with two or more relatives are nearly four times as likely to be diagnosed. "There are at least 17 genes that we know of that are associated with prostate cancer today, including the 'breast cancer' genes BRCA1 and 2," says Dr. Simons.

Sounding the alarm

"A big part of the decline in prostate cancer deaths is due to our being able to find the disease early and treat it appropriately," says Rich Wender, MD, chief cancer control officer for the American Cancer Society.

There are two common ways to screen for prostate cancer: The first is a digital rectal exam (DRE), which allows a doctor to physically feel for irregularities. The second is a blood test that measures levels of PSA (prostate-specific antigen), a protein produced by the prostate. If something is wrong in the prostate (such as the growth of cancer cells), more PSA is released. "It's like a smoke detector," explains Dr. Simons. "While PSA will naturally rise as you get older, a sudden increase can signal that there's a fire happening—the growth of cancer cells—that needs attention." It's not an exact science: Normal PSA levels vary and other things can cause it to rise, but it remains one of the most effective ways to screen for prostate cancer, adds Dr. Simons. "Most of the improvement in the reduction of the death rate due to prostate cancer has been early detection through PSA tests."

The Prostate Cancer Foundation recommends that African American men get a baseline PSA screening starting at age 45 and that non-African Americans get an annual screening between the ages of 55-69. Because of the controversy over unnecessary treatment (invasive treatment for a tumor that might not ultimately spread or be dangerous), the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force does not recommend men over age 70 be screened. Here are some more things your doctor may not have told you about prostate cancer.