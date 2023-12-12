It finally happened: Gas just dropped below $4 per gallon in this SLO County city

It’s finally here: Gas prices just dropped below $4 per gallon at one San Luis Obispo County gas station.

The posted cash price at Morro Bay’s Sinclair station, located at 940 Morro Bay Blvd., was $3.99 per gallon as of Monday morning. The debit and credit price was slightly more expensive at $4.09 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the surrounding stations — which include a Shell and Mobil station — had posted prices of $4.01 during the morning, but by 4:30 p.m. GasBuddy.com users reported prices at those two stations were also down to $3.99.

This continued the region’s downward trend in prices at the pump, with San Luis Obispo County’s average cost per gallon falling to $4.91 as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

This week also marked the first time the average price has fallen below $5 per gallon in more than a year, according to GasBuddy data.

Those prices were markedly lower than stations in the rest of San Luis Obispo County.

According to GasBuddy user data, the next cheapest stations were the San Paso Truck Stop at 81 Wellsona Road in Paso Robles, with a posted price of $4.29 per gallon, and $4.31 at Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors at 710 Creston Road, Paso Robles.

Meanwhile, the most expensive station in San Luis Obispo County was $5.89 at the Shell station located at 2699 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach, according to GasBuddy.